It was a weekend to remember in the Challenge Cup – and while there were no huge upsets in the Third Round in terms of Super League clubs going out, there were some great stories.

The format of the competition seems to almost always come under scrutiny, and with there being some one-sided scorelines in the last few days, that has led to more questions about Super League sides coming in so early.

But the overwhelming positive was some bumper attendances at clubs in the Championship who will receive significant financial boosts; which, in essence, is what this format is all about.

Here are the attendances from the games we know – with not every team publicly declaring a gate.

Hunslet 6-52 Huddersfield Giants: 990

The all West Yorkshire affair between Hunslet and Huddersfield drew just under 1,000 fans. That’s perhaps understandable given the absolutely horrific conditions that were swirling around on Friday evening.

Widnes Vikings 12-25 Leeds Rhinos: 2,977

A decent enough figure for two clubs with fairly high hopes for the year ahead. Leeds Rhinos hadn’t won in the Challenge Cup since the 2020 final prior to Saturday’s victory at Widnes – which almost 3,000 supporters watched live.

Workington 2-98 St Helens: 4,129

One of the biggest crowds of the entire weekend came in Cumbria – as a bumper turnout from both sets of supporters witnessed a huge victory for St Helens over Championship side Workington Town. It looked to be a wonderful occasion though, and a night which will have been a huge financial boost for the Cumbrians.

Sheffield Eagles 6-34 Warrington Wolves: 2,908

One of a handful of ties that was switched to the home of the away team, and it will have likely been beneficial for Sheffield Eagles as almost 3,000 supporters attended their defeat to Super League side Warrington Wolves.

Salford RLFC 0-60 Hull FC: 1,976

After a great start against Oldham with almost 5,000 there, this was a little disappointing in truth – with just under 2,000 fans watching Hull FC’s first victory of 2026. But again, like with other games on Friday, the conditions were far from perfect for a big gate.

Doncaster 0-14 Castleford Tigers: 2,537

The Dons were another Championship side who will have had a good financial boost from hosting Super League opposition, with over 2,500 fans watching the first competitive game of the Ryan Carr era at Castleford.

Barrow Raiders 6-32 York Knights: 1,389

It’s a figure that may seem a little low on the face of it. But the conditions were appalling in Cumbria – so much so that a pitch inspection was required to get Barrow’s clash with York on. Perhaps with that in mind, it’s understandable why there were under 1,500 there.

North Wales Crusaders 6-60 Leigh Leopards: 1,899

Not the only place this weekend to draw in a crowd well above their usual average. North Wales Crusaders posted the biggest-ever gate for a game at Colwyn Bay as almost 2,000 supporters watched Leigh Leopards book their spot in the next round of the cup. Another Championship club with a huge pay-day.

Rochdale Hornets 0-83 Wigan Warriors: 4,248

Arguably the success story of the round. Rochdale attracted their biggest crowd for a rugby league game for over 25 years as one of the sport’s heavyweights, Wigan Warriors, came to town on Sunday afternoon. Well over 4,000 fans, many of them from Wigan, saw Matt Peet’s side win 83-0.

It was another bumper attendance which showed this format definitely has its merits.