RFL Challenge Cup 1st Round date, draw details leaked by club

The details for the First Round of next year’s Challenge Cup have been revealed: but not by the Rugby Football League – by one of the clubs taking part in the competition!

As of the time of writing, there is barely anything known officially about the state of next year’s competition. Love Rugby League revealed this week that there were significant changes on the horizon, though.

Read more: Challenge Cup set for HUGE format change in major overhaul

Teams from both the Championship and Super League clubs will enter in different rounds, based on their league position from last year. That means some top-flight teams will come in later than others.

However, Round One will feature amateur and community clubs: and we know now when it will be played and drawn thanks to one club taking part.

Challenge Cup draw details revealed.. by competing club

In true rugby league fashion, the governing body have not confirmed any official details about where and when the opening round of next year’s tournament will take place.

But that matters not – because leading amateur club Keighley Albion have confirmed on their social media channels that they have been invited into the competition in 2027.

They have also revealed the draw will take place later this month: on Monday November 30 – something the RFL had not even publicised themselves:

We also know that the opening weekend of the competition looks likely to be the weekend of January 14-17, thanks to Keighley Albion confirming the news.

Challenge Cup uncertainty continues

There is still no official confirmation on any of the details about the draws, the round dates or indeed the wider schedule made public by the RFL yet.

The competition is still trying to source a new title sponsor after Betfred’s decision to pull back on a number of partnerships including Super League, the cup and the Championship.

As for the second tier, clubs are still waiting to discover what their league will look like and how it will be funded – with an NRL agreement to be broadly presented at an RFL board meeting later this week.

If that is ratified, then clubs can at least look ahead with some optimism.

And those in the amateur game at least now know when their own cup journeys will get underway.. thanks to Keighley Albion rather than the RFL, mind.