The chair of the Rugby Football League, Simon Johnson, will step down this week after clubs seeking to remove him and reform the governance of the sport secured a major victory.

Johnson has been chair of the governing body since 2019 but has now agreed to leave to facilitate a new appointment at the top of the sport.

Love Rugby League understands that Johnson met with key club officials who have tabled proposals to dramatically overhaul the sport’s governance on Monday – and it was mutually agreed that he would part ways now, rather than wait until the end of the calendar year.

Johnson and the RFL had initially tabled a proposal that would see him remain in post until December, but with an implementation committee brought into the sport to assess the overall governance of the game.

However, several key clubs wanted Johnson to go immediately which would start a chain of events that would lead to the former CEO of the RFL – and current Bradford chairman – Nigel Wood returning in Johnson’s place.

It remains to be seen whether those plans to bring back Wood will be a success. But the first step, to remove Johnson from office, appears to have succeeded. Proposals concerning Wood and who would lead a new implementation committee will be heard at a Council meeting on Wednesday.

“I am proud of all that we have achieved in my six years as Chair,” Johnson said.

“It has always been my aim to lead an inclusive sport with integrity, honesty, authenticity and openness. My interest has always been to put rugby league first.

“Now, to enable the sport to move forward constructively, I have decided to step down as Chair at close of business on Wednesday 12 March.

“There is a need to discuss how change can be made, without exposing the sport to undue risk, and I hope that by stepping down I can help those discussions to take place constructively.

“During my tenure, I am immensely proud that we have improved welfare and safety for players by introducing groundbreaking and comprehensive measures to protect brain health, overseen investment in the Women’s & Girls’ game and fuelled the growth of Wheelchair Rugby League.

“We have built on the legacy of staging the most inclusive World Cup ever in 2022 – with Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competitions running parallel – and established a long-term and stable International calendar, able to look forward to the benefits that an Ashes series will bring once again. There are more people with more opportunities to enjoy Rugby League.

“I carry memories and achievements which will live with me forever: the annual wreath laying at the Cenotaph before the Challenge Cup Final, the first Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and the England Wheelchair team winning the World Cup high among them.

“On the fifth anniversary of the pandemic, I cannot forget our vital work as we steered the sport through Covid with a ground-breaking Government-backed loan programme and using the same approach of working closely with Clubs that I’ve taken throughout.

“I grew up in Prestwich with an admiration for the sport and if nobody described me as a ‘Rugby League person’ when I first joined the Board, I certainly am now. I wish the sport, in all forms and with all of its supporters and its clubs, the very best for a healthy, sustainable and constructive future.”

The RFL wrote to clubs late last month warning that they had consulted legal advice on the plans to reappoint Wood, insisting it would lead to catastrophic financial consequences.

However, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont warned clubs in a subsequent letter not to be alarmed by those threats. It is expected Beaumont and other key figures will now conduct a fiery debate on Wednesday – with Wood’s name yet again at the top of the agenda in the sport.