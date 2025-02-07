The Rugby Football League have decided to make significant changes to the new disciplinary system introduced for 2025: including the removal of historical points charges on a player’s record.

The governing body confirmed last month that it would be moving to a points-based system, with every player receiving a set number of points for an offence based on its severity. Those points would be cumulated over a 12-month period and if any offence passes their tally through a certain threshold, it would result in a suspension.

However, there was significant backlash to the news that charges on a player’s record from last season – under a different disciplinary system – would be carried over to 2025, meaning that some players were on the verge of huge suspensions from the start of the season.

But the RFL have now stepped back on those plans. A meeting earlier this week of the sport’s laws committee decided that in 2025, all players will start on zero points. It was deemed it would be unfair for players to be punished for offences committed under a different system.

The RFL also approved another significant change to the system. When a player gets points added to their record that results in either a fine or suspension, the number of points added to their tally for that offence is reduced by 50 per cent.

And Hull KR are immediately the first major beneficiaries of the changes – with Eribe Doro available for selection for Friday night’s Challenge Cup tie at York Knights.

He was handed a two-match ban earlier this week, but only after his historical charges took him over the threshold for suspension.

However, with Doro starting on 0 points like every other player, he now receives a five-point charge to his record – with six needed for a one-match ban.

READ NEXT: Hull KR coach addresses shock Jordan Abdull transfer speculation