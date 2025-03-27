The Rugby Football League admit they share the frustration felt by other parties following fresh speculation they have failed to pay their players on time yet again: with Rugby League Cares now brought into the picture to provide support.

Salford’s players are ordinarily paid on the last Thursday of every month – though contractual stipulations insist that they do not have to be paid until the last day of the month, which in this case is next Monday.

But for the second consecutive month, the players of the Red Devils have not been paid at a time that is usual, sparking fears of a fresh financial crisis.

The club remain under RFL-imposed special measures and salary cap sustainability limits, which will be in place once again this weekend when they travel to Wigan Warriors.

And the governing body have revealed that they have now offered support to Salford’s players and staff via Rugby League Cares.

They said: “The RFL has remained in regular contact with the Salford club at various levels this week as it has for the last three months, doing all possible to support within the regulations, and shares the frustration and disappointment felt by many others given the club’s position.

“This includes the other clubs, given the ongoing impact on the competition, as well as the club’s staff, and we have alerted Rugby League Cares to the latest position to be available to provide support.”

However, the RFL continued to explain that they have once again received assurances from the club’s new ownership group that the situation is ‘temporary’: even though it is happened for the second consecutive month.

They added: “Again, we have sought and received assurances that this position is temporary, and that substantial investment will be made into the club. This remains the desired outcome for all, ensuring that Salford Red Devils will complete the Betfred Super League season.”