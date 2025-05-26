As the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs soar in 2025, a major shake-up to their roster is unfolding behind the scenes, as key spine players Reed Mahoney and Toby Sexton are both set to leave Belmore at the end of the season.

The move coincides with the club’s imminent acquisition of Wests Tigers teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin – a play that’s already reshaping the Bulldogs’ long-term blueprint.

Mahoney granted permission to explore options

Following the reports of a mid-season switch from Galvin, Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney has been granted permission by Bulldogs management to negotiate with rival clubs, despite having 18 months left on his current contract.

The Daily Telegraph‘s Brent Read tried to argue on Fox League’s NRL 360, that Mahoney had raised the possibility of a release during the offseason and has just revisited the conversation.

“It’s not a Lachlan Galvin related thing,” Read said on Monday night. “He asked for permission in the offseason to explore his options… and he’s just asked the same question again.”

Phil Gould, the club’s general manager of football, has reportedly informed Mahoney that Canterbury will not extend his contract beyond 2026, with 23-year-old Bailey Hayward emerging as the preferred long-term option at hooker.

Hayward’s growing impact, particularly in Canterbury’s 32-20 comeback win over Canberra in Round 10, has added urgency to the club’s reshuffle.

With the North Queensland Cowboys still needing to replace outgoing NSW hooker Reece Robson, Mahoney may yet find a soft landing.

His manager, Sam Ayoub, is confident the 27-year-old will secure a multi-year deal elsewhere.

If the Bulldogs are thinking about strengthening their spine, they have to find the money from somewhere.

Mahoney is currently on $600,000 – but is looking to get a head start to secure himself a longer deal elsewhere.

Veteran journalist Buzz Rothfield wasn’t so convinced by the narrative – suggesting that the timings better lined up with the Wests Tigers’ announcement that Galvin will be leaving the club.

“He’s on big money Reed Mahoney – he’s on $600,000,” said Rothfield.

“They’ve got to free money up!” exclaimed Buzz.

Sexton on the outs despite Bulldogs’ success

For Toby Sexton, the writing has been on the wall since whispers of Galvin’s arrival turned into confirmed pursuit.

Although Canterbury has not formally told Sexton he will not be re-signed, it’s been reported by Code Sports that the 24-year-old halfback is going to quit the club at the end of the season.

“Toby Sexton didn’t have an offer on the table from the club,” Read said. “It was pretty clear the club was moving in another direction.”

Sexton has played a central – albeit underappreciated – role in the Bulldogs’ transformation this season, helping guide the blue and white to the top of the NRL ladder winning nine games from 11.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo has previously praised Sexton’s character and professionalism amid contract uncertainty.

“Currently Toby is off-contract and he hasn’t once ever put himself before the team,” Ciraldo said last month. “He’s been a really big character in the way we’ve turned around our culture and our connectivity.”

Despite his contributions, Sexton was reportedly on the verge of being dropped for the Bulldogs’ Round 12 clash with Parramatta, making way for Hayward at halfback – a move Fox Sports NRL 360 host Braith Anasta called “harsh,” given the team’s form.

“He’ll be the first number seven to be dropped while leading the competition,” added co-host Gordon Tallis.

Is Galvin the key to a Bulldogs dynasty?

The Bulldogs’ decision to sign Lachlan Galvin – the rising star who was given permission by Wests Tigers to explore his options last week – marks a pivotal moment in their rebuild under head coach Ciraldo and pathways boss Luke Vella.

Galvin, who worked with Vella in his junior years and maintains a close connection, is seen as the lynchpin of the Bulldogs’ next phase to form a world-class spine.

To his credit, the young playmaker has backed up his words with action to conclude the saga, prioritising developmental growth over financial gain.

Rothfield accused the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs general manger for purposely lying and misleading the public around the Galvin saga: “Gus Gould has not only confused the entire rugby league world, but the players inside those four walls at Belmore. No one knows what’s going on.”

While Gould has long been the public face of the Bulldogs’ rebuilding project, Read argued that the Galvin play was actually spearheaded by Ciraldo and Vella.

The Bulldogs’ 2025 campaign has been their best start in generations. Yet, as success on the field accelerates, so too does the transformation behind the scenes.

For Mahoney and Sexton, success comes at a cost.

With Galvin set to arrive imminently, it seems the Bulldogs are sending a clear message to their rivals that topping the table is just the beginning.

The Dog’s sights are clearly set on building a dynasty, not just a season.