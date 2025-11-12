The 2025 Super League season is done and dusted, and attention is already turning towards 2026 – but first, let’s have one last look back.

Back in February on the eve of the campaign kicking off, we put our proverbial necks on the line with our dreaded predictions – and we’ll be honest, it’s rare we ever get a clean sweep across the board.

An early spoiler here: nobody predicted Hull KR would win an unprecedented and historic treble going into the year – but just how bad did we really do?

Stand by for some pretty terrible predictions..

Aaron Bower

Grand Final winners: Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup winners: Leigh Leopards

Man of Steel: Bevan French

Top try-scorer: Liam Marshall

Surprise package: Leeds Rhinos

It’s a pretty grim return for Aaron – who correctly tipped just one team to finish in the position they actually did. That was Castleford Tigers, who came 11th.

Wigan did come close to winning the Grand Final, while Leigh lost to eventual winners Hull KR in the semi-finals. Liam Marshall was eighth in the list of top try-scorers though an early and unsurprising spoiler: nobody predicted Lewis Martin to finish on top.

There’s a potential tick in the box for Leeds Rhinos being the surprise package, as they excelled under Brad Arthur. But all round.. not great predictions!

Ben Olawumi

Grand Final winners: Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup winners: Leigh Leopards

Man of Steel: David Armstrong

Top try-scorer: Liam Marshall

Surprise package: Huddersfield Giants

However, Ben somehow managed to fare even worse. There was just one correct team tipped in their actual position again – and once again, it was Castleford in 11th. Ben also tipped Leeds Rhinos to finish 9th!

His tip for Man of Steel might have had some legs had Armstrong not endured such an injury-riddled first season in Super League.

And as for his tip on Huddersfield being the surprise, Ben did say in February that he’d made that call because he was expecting them to be jostling with Castleford for last. Had Salford’s chaotic season not unfolded the way it did, that might have been eerily accurate.

Louis Chapman-Coombe

Grand Final winners: Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup winners: Leeds Rhinos

Man of Steel: Bevan French

Top try-scorer: Matty Ashton

Surprise package: Wakefield Trinity

Louis is our winner – if you can call it that – in terms of nailing the league table. He tipped a staggering two teams to finish in the positions they actually did. Louis said Leeds would finish fourth and St Helens fifth, but not much else went his way.

Wakefield being the surprise package was a correct call and they actually exceeded Louis’ expectations, with Trinity finishing sixth; Louis had them to come eighth.