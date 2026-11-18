The 2026 Super League season is done and dusted, and attention is now on 2027 – but first, let’s have one last look back.

Back in February on the eve of the campaign kicking off, we put our proverbial necks on the line with our dreaded predictions – and we’ll be honest, it’s rare we ever get a clean sweep across the board.

An early spoiler here: nobody predicted Wakefield would win their first Super League title and only one of us backed Trinity for any silverware in 2026 – but just how bad did we really do?

Stand by for some pretty terrible predictions…

Aaron Bower

⁠Grand Final winners: Leeds Rhinos

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors

Man of Steel: Bevan French

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Leigh Leopards to miss the play-offs

Aaron correctly predicted just two teams to finish in the position they did – Leeds in second and Bradford in 14th taking the wooden spoon following their long-awaited return to the top-flight.

His rogue shouts included Hull KR to retain the League Leaders’ Shield by finishing top at the end of the regular season, and eventual beaten Grand Finalists Warrington to finish as low as tenth!

No one correctly predicted where either the Super League title would end up, who would win Man of Steel or who would finish as the top try-scorer.

Aaron did correctly tip Wigan to lift the Challenge Cup though, and his hot take wasn’t a million miles off coming true – with Leigh having to recover from a dire start to the campaign to finish fifth.

Matt Shaw

⁠Grand Final winners: Hull KR

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Wakefield Trinity

Man of Steel: Jez Litten

Top try-scorer: Jai Field

Hot take: St Helens to miss the play-offs

Matt did slightly better in correctly predicting the finishing positions of three of the 14 clubs – Leeds in second, Saints in seventh and Catalans in ninth.

That prediction of Saints in seventh got a lot of flack, but for the first time ever, Saints did indeed miss out on the Super League play-offs: meaning Matt was also right with his hot take for the season ahead.

Among his rogue calls, Matt had Leigh as League Leaders’ Shield winners (!) and there was another shout here for Warrington to finish outside the play-offs, placing them eighth.

To his credit, he also called that Wakefield would win silverware in 2026, though he thought it would come in the shape of the Challenge Cup rather than the Super League title.

Jez Litten certainly wasn’t the Man of Steel, and Jai Field didn’t end anywhere near top try-scorer, but we think Matt can be pretty pleased with these predictions on the whole: at least compared to the rest of us!

Ben Olawumi

⁠Grand Final winners: Leeds Rhinos

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: St Helens

Man of Steel: Lachie Miller

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Hull KR will fail to make the Grand Final

Ben also correctly predicted three of the 14 placings in Super League for 2026. The only one among us to correctly predict Wigan finishing top and lifting the League Leaders’ Shield, he also tipped Leeds for second and Catalans for ninth.

Pretty horrendously though, he had both Grand Finalists to miss out on the play-offs, putting Warrington seventh and Wakefield eighth. A prediction of Huddersfield taking the wooden spoon looked a good one for a long time, but the Giants’ end-of-year revival following Jim Lenihan’s arrival ultimately led to them ending 2026 in 12th-place.

Tipping Leeds for the Super League Grand Final and Saints for the Challenge Cup, Ben had two sides that lost out at the semi-final stage in those respective competitions.

Lachie Miller made the final three-man shortlist for Man of Steel, so that’s not a bad punt, and Hull KR did in fact fail to make the Grand Final. Hull FC’s Lewis Martin was a dire shout for the top try-scorer, though.

Louis Chapman-Coombe

⁠Grand Final winners: Hull KR

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Leeds Rhinos

Man of Steel: Mikey Lewis

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Wigan Warriors to miss out on Grand Final

Back down to two correct predictions here to round us off from Louis, and again it’s the double of Leeds in second and Catalans in ninth.

Louis had Warrington in eighth, missing out on the play-offs entirely, with the reality of course being a trip to Old Trafford for Sam Burgess’ side.

Hull KR only made it to the first week of the play-offs having been tipped by Louis as his Super League winners following a remarkable 2025 campaign, and Leeds bowed fell at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup at Wakefield!

Mikey Lewis had a season to forget and was nowhere near the Man of Steel, while Louis was another who fell victim to backing Lewis Martin for top try-scorer.

To his credit and wrapping up our largely ridiculous predictions, Louis did correctly predict Wigan to miss out on the Grand Final. For most of the year, you’d have been a brave man to get behind that!