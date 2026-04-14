Revealed: The five-man shortlist for England head coach role

Five candidates will be interviewed for the England job this week as the Rugby Football League prepares to appoint a coach for the World Cup.

Interviews will take place over the next few days, with three current Super League head coaches among those to be interviewed for the role

Love Rugby League understands the five candidates are Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess, Brian McDermott, Steve McNamara and Paul Rowley.

Arthur is the current Leeds Rhinos head coach and has overseen major improvements at the Headingley club since his arrival midway through the 2024 season and an NRL Grand Finalist as coach with Parramatta Eels.

Burgess is coaching at Warrington Wolves and is one of England’s all-time great players following a legendary playing career. His Wire side are currently top of Super League and in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

McDermott is Super League’s most successful coach after winning xx Grand Finals during an illustrious spell as coach of Leeds Rhinos. He is currently an assistant coach in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

McNamara formerly coached England between 2010 and 2015, guiding the country to the World Cup semi-finals while overseeing a test series victory over New Zealand. He is currently a first-team coach at Warrington but expected to be Hull FC coach next year.

Finally, Paul Rowley is the current coach of St Helens following four seasons in charge of Salford Red Devils. Saints are currently joint-top of Super League and also in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. Like Burgess, McDermott and McNamara, he also played for England during his playing career.

The RFL has already confirmed that the successful candidate will be appointed on a short-term basis, through to the end of the World Cup, before a longer-term appointment is made. England travel to Australia for the tournament in October and will take on Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea in the group stages.