It was the night no Warrington Wolves fan ever dreamed could be possible. In fact, it was the night no Super League supporter ever imagined they would witness with their own eyes.

British rugby league has flirted with superstars from overseas in the past, and if you are of a certain age, you will have countless tales to tell. The 1985 Challenge Cup final, one of the most iconic in the competition’s entire history, for example. Wigan versus Hull. Kenny versus Sterling. A battle of two all-time greats on English soil.

Any St Helens fan of a certain vintage will rekindle tales of Mal Meninga’s time in the town. Those a fraction wiser will be able to regale unforgettable memories of South African superstar Tom van Vollenhoven marauding down the wing at Knowsley Road week after week, scoring try after try.

But 2005, British rugby league had found itself in a very different place on the rugby league spectrum. Long gone were the days of the world’s best players sojourning to English clubs even for brief sabbaticals. The world game had firmly split into two by the time the new millennium arrived and those too young to remember those aforementioned halcyon days would have scorned at the notion of a Super League club being able to pluck a superstar from the midst of the NRL.

Until 20 years ago today, that is.

How it happened is worth a feature all on its own. Andrew Johns’ switch to Warrington Wolves was brokered by super-agent John Fordham and the Wire’s owner, Simon Moran. He stumped up the cash, Johns agreed to the most iconic short-term deal in history: and so too did Newcastle Knights – but only after tying him down to a long-term deal in the process.

So when his commitments were up in the 2005 NRL season, Johns would fly to England and try and deliver the unthinkable to Warrington: a first league title in nearly 50 years. He didn’t succeed, but that night 20 years ago when he strutted out for his debut remains one of Super League’s great evenings.

The eyes of the world were fixed on Warrington, with Paul Cullen infamously claiming the Halliwell Jones Stadium had the noise and feel of a 60,000-capacity stadium. There were only 14,000 there: but not a spare ticket in the house. For one night, Warrington was the centre of the sporting universe.

And one man was defining its gravitational pull. There was a hush and a sense of anticipation whenever Johns touched the ball. this was greatness in the midst of a town that had spent years in the doldrums, but was now threatening to re-awaken in its shiny new stadium and with its well-backed ownership group, spearheaded by Moran.

Typically, Johns would make his mark on his debut, inspiring the Wire to a 33-16 victory over reigning champions Leeds Rhinos. Right from the kick-off he caused mayhem, with Leeds knocking on and the Wolves going over on the following set for the opening try. It was as if Johns himself had written the script.

If there had been a roof over the stadium, it would have blown off nine minutes after half-time. Johns, with a drop of the shoulder and a step of the foot, cut through the best defensive line in Super League like he was playing against an under-9s side to break downfield.

Logan Swann, the grateful recipient of Johns’ first Super League assist, must have hardly believed his luck. Nor too must any fan who was there to witness the Wolves close out a 33-16 win.

Johns is almost certainly the greatest rugby league player of all-time. And for three unforgettable nights in September 2005, he belonged to Warrington Wolves.

In some ways, it would have left Wire fans craving more. Wondering when the next big superstar would come into their ranks. But perhaps more importantly than that, it was a moment that showed even good, honest, hard-working northern towns can still have their moment in the spotlight.

And in the end, isn’t that what sport is about? If you can’t dream nights like these could ever happen, there really is no point to it all.