Released Wakefield Trinity forward lands shock NRL training deal

Former Wakefield Trinity forward Seth Nikotemo is among the players who have been handed a chance to earn an NRL contract with Brisbane Broncos in 2027.

Nikotemo’s time in Super League was cut short at the end of last season, after he ultimately returned to Australia for personal reasons. Trinity confirmed in August that the 22-year-old forward’s contract had been cut short, with compassionate grounds cited as the reason for his exit.

But Nikotemo now looks set to have a possible chance at making it in the NRL once again, after he was included on the Broncos’ train and trial list for pre-season training.

Seth Nikotemo handed NRL lifeline

Nikotemo was included in the list of players released by the Broncos who have returned for week two of pre-season training.

That list of train and trial candidates also includes former Warrington Wolves prop Zane Musgrove, who has been given a shot at resurrecting his career Down Under with an opportunity for Michael Maguire’s side.

And Nikotemo is also on the list, it has been confirmed – with the forward to spend pre-season with Brisbane in a bid to earn a top 30 contract with the club.

At the time of his release from Wakefield, Trinity said: “As a club we want to wish Seth all the best back home in Australia. Seth was an extremely well liked and valuable member of our squad and it has been amazing to see him flourish over the last two years.

“As always here at Wakefield Trinity though, we put family first so we have fully supported Seth’s decision to return back home to Australia. We wish Seth, his partner Jess & all of his family back home the very best of luck for the future.”

Nikotemo returns to Australia

Nikotemo was a regular for Wakefield prior to his release, and a regular starter under Daryl Powell in 2026.

He played 16 times for Trinity last season, barely missing any games before returning home for personal reasons at the end of June, which ultimately led to his release. He started 15 of those 16 games, with the other appearance coming off the bench. His release led Wakefield to signing Zac Lipowicz – who has just agreed a new deal with the club for 2027.

He joined Trinity in 2025, having spent 2024 playing in the Queensland Cup for Ipswich Jets.

And he has now returned to Queensland to try and resurrect his NRL career and earn a first big break in the competition with one of its biggest clubs.