Former Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight is now reportedly hopeful of picking up a deal in Super League for 2025, according to fresh reports in Australia.

Knight is still without a club having left the Bulldogs at the end of last season. He played just seven times for the club in the last two years.

He had told reporters in Australia he was open to trying his hand in England if he was unable to secure an NRL deal for 2025, which now increasingly looks to be the case.

And the Wide World of Sports have revealed that ‘at least’ two Super League clubs are showing an interest. Given how Knight would take up a quota spot, that would lean towards clubs including Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity, who are still yet to allocate their final spot for the new season.

But Knight’s manager, Chris Orr, insisted that interest is also coming from clubs without quota spots, which makes any notion of a deal difficult at this stage.

“There are clubs keen on him – they just can’t fit Liam into their quotas at the moment,” Orr said, before admitting Knight had still not given up hope of landing an Australian deal.

“But you never know what could happen – one poor bloke gets hurt in the NRL trials and suddenly there is an opportunity. So we are keeping our options open.”

Clubs including Castleford Tigers remain on the hunt for a prop to bolster their ranks – though they have been linked by Rugby League Live with a switch for Salford Red Devils forward Jack Ormondroyd.

Knight remains one of the most high-profile players on the market having been let go by Canterbury at the end of last season: but it appears he is no closer to resolving his future with the new campaign now just weeks away.