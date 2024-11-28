Released Leeds Rhinos forward seals new club for 2025 following Headingley exit

Mickael Goudemand has sealed his next move after his departure from Leeds Rhinos, linking up with French Elite Championship outfit Albi for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Versatile forward Goudemand made 18 appearances for Leeds in 2024 having joined the Rhinos ahead of the campaign, scoring a sole try in a win against London Broncos.

He had another year left on his deal at Headingley, but was granted an early release by Leeds at the end of September to pursue ‘other playing opportunities’.

And the 15-time France international has now seen his signing announced by Albi, who sit third in the table across the Channel at the time of writing having won four of their opening seven games.

Vaucluse-born Goudemand donned a shirt in the French Elite for hometown club Avignon at the start of his career, amassing over 60 appearances, before making the move into the British game with Dewsbury Rams in 2017.

Joining Catalans the following year, he went on to lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley with the Dragons and also featured in the 2021 Super League Grand Final, losing out to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Steve McNamara’s side also reached the Theatre of Dreams in 2023, though Goudemand didn’t feature in their squad for the Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Having departed Leeds, the 28-year-old has a total of 125 appearances to his name in the British game, scoring 13 tries.

99 of those appearances came in Catalans’ colours, with Albi announcing his signing via their X account (@AlbiXIII) on Thursday evening as below.

Mickaël Goudemand est albigeois! Formé à Avignon, il y fait ses débuts en Championnat de France à 17 ans.

Le voilà maintenant prêt à porter haut ce maillot Orange et Noir, et à venir impacter les équipes adverses. Bienvenue à Albi Mickaël ! pic.twitter.com/ijUiLKqkTX — Albi Rugby League XIII (@AlbiXIII) November 28, 2024

Goudemand’s debut for Albi could come this weekend away against Limouxin.

