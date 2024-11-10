Released Hull KR ace makes permanent Championship return for 2025

Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles have announced the signing of Reiss Butterworth following his departure from Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR.

Hooker Butterworth spent a sole season at Craven Park, but didn’t feature at first-team level for the Robins in 2024.

Instead, he spent time playing games out on loan and dual-registration in both the Championship and Super League.

Featuring three times in the top flight for London Broncos, he also made appearances for both Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams – the club he joined KR from – in the second tier.

Now, he makes a permanent return to the Championship with Sheffield – who announced his signing on Sunday morning with a video posted on their X account.

A product of Bradford Bulls’ academy, Butterworth – who will turn 26 next month – joined KR on the back of a 2023 campaign which had seen him crowned League 1 Player of the Year after helping Dewsbury to the third tier title and promotion.

Having made his senior bow for the Bulls back in March 2017, the Eagles – who have also snapped up fellow hooker Corey Johnson following his exit from Super League side Leeds Rhinos – will become the ninth different club that Butterworth has donned a shirt for in his career.

As well as those already mentioned, the eight he’s represented to date are made up of Batley Bulldogs, Workington Town, York and Huddersfield Giants.

77 of his 110 career appearances have come in a Dewsbury shirt, scoring ten of his 13 tries for the Rams. He’s only hit double figures in terms of games played for one other club to date in Batley, who he featured 18 times for.

Where the other six clubs are concerned, Butterworth has played four games or fewer for them at senior level.

