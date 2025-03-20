Released Hull FC youngster makes Championship move as contract length confirmed

Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles have announced the signing of former Hull FC youngster Nick Staveley until the end of 2026 following his unsuccessful trial at Castleford Tigers.

Having made eight senior appearances for Hull after coming through their academy, Staveley departed the MKM Stadium in February and linked up with fellow Super League side Castleford for a short-term trial.

Picked up by the Tigers while still en-route back from an ACL injury suffered last year, Castleford deemed that they hadn’t been able to properly assess his ability as he wasn’t able to participate in first-team training.

As a result, they let him go earlier this week, judging his trial to be unsuccessful. And the versatile forward has now linked up with Sheffield on an 18-month deal.

Staveley – able to slot into either the back-row or front-row – turned 21 in January, and has 13 appearances on his CV for Newcastle Thunder as well as his eight first-team games for Hull.

Making both his Super League debut against Castleford in September 2023, he grabbed his only top-flight try to date in March 2024 as FC beat London Broncos.

After Sheffield secured the forward’s signature, Eagles head coach Craig Lingard said: “I’m really pleased to get him in, he’s another body we needed to get in.

“He’s had a season out with an ACL injury which he got whilst he was at Hull, but he was getting a run of games in their side at the start of last season, and I’m excited to see what he can bring to us.”

The Eagles have won only one of their opening three games in the Championship this year, and now aren’t in action until March 30 when they host newly-promoted Oldham at Olympic Legacy Park.

