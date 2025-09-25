Catalans Dragons stalwart Fouad Yaha has joined Super XIII outfit Albi following his departure from the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

29-year-old Yaha, who remains the Dragons’ top try-scorer in the British game, grabbed 108 tries in 177 appearances for them across all competitions.

At the time of his debut against Hull KR back in 2015, as a teenager, he was the youngest-ever player to represent Catalans in Super League.

The winger went on to feature in their 2018 Challenge Cup final triumph over Warrington Wolves as well as lining up twice at Old Trafford in Super League Grand Finals against St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Released Catalans Dragons stalwart lands new club following Super League exit

At the end of August, the Dragons announced their departing players, and Yaha’s name was among 13 on that list.

Having briefly switched codes and represented SU Agen in union back in 2018, his only previous games away from the club in league came in a two-game loan stint at Hull KR in 2023.

His next destination has though been confirmed as Albi, who compete in what was formerly known as the French Elite Championship.

Yaha’s arrival was announced on social media by the reigning Super XIII champions earlier this week.

The 13-time France international – who has featured in the two most recent World Cups – has linked up with the Tigers for their 2025/26 campaign, which begins this weekend.

Having won the title last season, Albi host Limoux Grizzlies in their first game of the new campaign on Saturday evening.

Yaha reunites with former Catalans team-mate Robin Brochon as he makes the move into the French Elite.

Utility back Brochon – who played three Super League games for the Dragons between 2018 and 2021 – has joined Albi from Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique ahead of the 2025/26 campaign in France.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Ranking the 7 clubs set for biggest IMG performance increase including Super League hopefuls and Grand Final contenders

👉 George Williams set for shock NRL transfer with timeline for switch explained

👉 Leigh Leopards’ home ground renamed with immediate effect as Derek Beaumont delivers verdict

👉 Super League’s 7 unluckiest stars in 2025 including new Wigan Warriors recruit

👉 Wigan near-perfect, Hull FC 3rd – Every Super League club’s away record ranked in 2025