Former Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth has departed Sheffield Eagles following a two-season stint with the Championship outfit.

27-year-old Butterworth is a product of Bradford’s youth system, and had been permanently contracted to the Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, Dewsbury Rams and KR prior to Sheffield.

Having been crowned the League 1 Player of the Year in 2023 while at Dewsbury, Butterworth was snapped up by Super League outfit KR ahead of the 2024 campaign.

But he spent just a sole season at Craven Park and did not register a first-team appearance before moving on to Sheffield, who he has gone on to feature 44 times for.

Former Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants ace Reiss Butterworth departs Sheffield Eagles

Set to turn 28 in December, Butterworth has five Super League appearances on his CV, made between Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos.

With a plethora of clubs represented on loan and/or dual-registration, his professional career appearance tally sits at 155, with 16 tries scored – including three for the Eagles over the last couple of seasons.

The start of this year saw him add another club to his tally as he lined up on a one-week loan deal for fellow Championship side Rochdale Hornets in a clash away against Whitehaven.

Sheffield’s press release confirms the hooker has already landed a new deal elsewhere, stating: “The 2026 season will bring Reiss’ time with the Eagles to a close, with the 27-year-old now set to pursue a new playing opportunity for the 2027 season.”

As well as his stint with KR, Butterworth has already donned a shirt for ten clubs at first-team level: Bradford, Batley Bulldogs, Workington Town, York Knights, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, London, Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield and Rochdale.

His next move is expected to be confirmed in the not-too-distant future, with Sheffield concluding their press release by wishing him every success for the next chapter of his career.

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