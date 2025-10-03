Former St Helens winger Regan Grace looks set to remain in rugby union in 2026 rather than return to league with York Knights as it stands, Love Rugby League understands.

The Knights, in their quest to push for a place in Super League next season, had identified Grace as one of several high-profile targets in their push to reach the top-flight in 2026.

Reports had suggested that the Wales international was being earmarked for a return to the 13-man code and that York were set to be his possible destination.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Grace has now picked up fresh interest in rugby union at the last minute and may now instead opt to pursue an extended stay in the sport he grew up playing.

Grace is currently a free agent after leaving Cardiff Blues, having signed a six-month contract with the Welsh side at the start of this year.

He has endured a miserable time with injuries since returning to union, with two serious lay-offs massively impacting his time with French club Racing 92. He would then head back to England to sign with Bath before eventually linking up with Cardiff.

In league however, he enjoyed far more success, establishing his reputation as one of Super League’s most prolific and exciting wingers.

He scored an impressive 88 tries in 142 games, as well as helping them win the Super League Grand Final in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

That record is understandably what had attracted clubs like York to the winger and while they have not fully given up on a deal, it now looks like late interest about a move staying in union could now convince Grace to remain in the 15-man code.