Regan Grace lands new club after Super League transfer links

Former St Helens winger Regan Grace appears to have landed a new opportunity in rugby union despite speculation that he was a target to return to Super League for 2026.

Grace had been linked with a move to newly-promoted York Knights earlier this summer, after they identified the Super League champion as a player who could significantly bolster their backline in the event of promotion.

However, Love Rugby League revealed last month how the Welsh dual-code international was more likely to remain in the 15-man code instead of coming back to Super League: and it appears that now indeed will be the case.

Grace was a surprise inclusion in Sale’s team that face Bath in the Prem Rugby Cup on Saturday.

He has been training with the Sharks throughout the summer, ever since leaving Cardiff earlier this year. Ironically, his opportunity to impress will come against one of his former clubs, with Grace having had a stint at Bath since switching back to union.