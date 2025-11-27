Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has landed a short-term contract with rugby union side Bath – and revealed he turned down opportunities to return to Super League in the process.

Grace had been heavily linked with a move back to rugby league after a difficult injury-hit period in the 15-man code. York Knights were one club who had been suggested to be interested in making a move for the former Super League winner.

But Grace appeared on trial for Sale in the Prem Rugby Cup at the weekend against former club Bath and after a short period with the Sharks, he has now signed until at least February 2026.

It means that for now at least, any talk of a rugby league return after a hugely successful period with the Saints is on hold. However, the dual-code Welsh international did admit in signing for Sale that he had interest from Super League – which he knocked back in order to fulfil his potential in union.

He said: “The last few years haven’t been an easy ride for me and I’ve had plenty of setbacks but I still love playing rugby.

“I had opportunities to go back into rugby league but I do feel like I haven’t shown what I can do in rugby union so I trained by myself and kept myself fit, waiting for a chance with a club.

“WillGriff John introduced me to Sale and It’s been brilliant to have a pre-season to learn the culture and get to know the lads. I’ve worked really hard and now I feel fit, strong and confident and I’m looking forward to playing over the next few months because I feel I’ve still got a lot to give.

“All the wingers at the club are fantastic players and I think we all bring something different. I want to show what I can do and bring the skills and strengths that make me the player I am.”

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Regan has got loads of experience. He’s played for Wales, he’s played in Grand Finals and scored loads of tries but since moving to union he hasn’t had a chance to prove his worth.