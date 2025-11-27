Regan Grace agrees contract with new club as Super League interest revealed
Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has landed a short-term contract with rugby union side Bath – and revealed he turned down opportunities to return to Super League in the process.
Grace had been heavily linked with a move back to rugby league after a difficult injury-hit period in the 15-man code. York Knights were one club who had been suggested to be interested in making a move for the former Super League winner.
But Grace appeared on trial for Sale in the Prem Rugby Cup at the weekend against former club Bath and after a short period with the Sharks, he has now signed until at least February 2026.
It means that for now at least, any talk of a rugby league return after a hugely successful period with the Saints is on hold. However, the dual-code Welsh international did admit in signing for Sale that he had interest from Super League – which he knocked back in order to fulfil his potential in union.
He said: “The last few years haven’t been an easy ride for me and I’ve had plenty of setbacks but I still love playing rugby.
“I had opportunities to go back into rugby league but I do feel like I haven’t shown what I can do in rugby union so I trained by myself and kept myself fit, waiting for a chance with a club.
“WillGriff John introduced me to Sale and It’s been brilliant to have a pre-season to learn the culture and get to know the lads. I’ve worked really hard and now I feel fit, strong and confident and I’m looking forward to playing over the next few months because I feel I’ve still got a lot to give.
“All the wingers at the club are fantastic players and I think we all bring something different. I want to show what I can do and bring the skills and strengths that make me the player I am.”
Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Regan has got loads of experience. He’s played for Wales, he’s played in Grand Finals and scored loads of tries but since moving to union he hasn’t had a chance to prove his worth.
“He wanted to come in during pre-season and keep fit and stay sharp but he was such a good bloke and he’s such a good player that when we had a couple of injuries to Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck, and we needed someone with experience, who knew our systems, he was the obvious choice.
“He’s got brilliant feet, he’s so quick and I know there’s a real player in there. We’re very fortunate to have him.”