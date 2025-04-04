Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has admitted he does have interest from rugby league over a possible return to Super League later this year.

Grace departed rugby league at the end of the 2022 season, having scored almost 100 tries for the Saints in under 150 games.

He quickly established a reputation as one of Super League’s genuine stars, but would return to the sport he played growing up, rugby union, in an attempt to crack the rival code.

However, his time in union has not gone to plan. Grace suffered a serious Achilles injury after signing for French club Racing 92: before suffering the same injury again during his recovery.

He would then sign for Bath but struggled to break through, before joining Cardiff on a six-month contract at the beginning of this year.

That takes him through to the end of the domestic campaign in rugby union, and with his future uncertain, Grace has addressed The Guardian about speculation over his future.

He admitted he would like to ‘crack’ union – but concedes a return to league is always an option.

He said: “My agent is working behind the scenes, but I just want to show that I’m fit and firing. There’s always interest from league and it’s an option but at the moment I still feel like I haven’t cracked union and I want to do that.

“I wish it was still like when you could swap codes at the end of each season – I’d rather play all year than have an off season.”

Grace would undoubtedly be of interest to multiple clubs if he did return to league.

