The head of referees at the Rugby Football League has conceded that there was a ‘clear error’ made in Saturday’s game between Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors.

The Warriors successfully won a captain’s challenge after overruling an apparent knock-on – but replays clearly showed that Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith pulled back the Tigers’ Josh Simm as the Castleford man attempted to claim a loose ball.

That incident was ruled legal by video referee Aaron Moore and in the following set, Wigan went on to score a crucial try through Zach Eckersley.

But now, less than 24 hours later, Phil Bentham has accepted the decision was the incorrect one and that it is important the refereeing department takes accountability for the moment.

“It’s important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there’s been a clear error,” said Bentham.

“We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making.”

The decision caused huge outrage post-match, with Castleford coach Danny McGuire tearing into the standard of Super League officiating. The Sky punditry team also blasted the incident, and it led to much derision on social media, too.

He declared that the standard was getting worse in 2025, before leading a call to bring back older referees who had ‘guts’ about them. McGuire also described some of the decisions that went against his side on Saturday evening as ‘pathetic’.

The fact it has now been accepted a mistake was made will be of little consolation to the Tigers boss, who felt that moment was key.

But it is a welcome moment of accountability from the match officials department and from Bentham, who has stressed the refereeing team will do their best to ensure such mistakes are not repeated again.

Wigan went on to win the game 26-20 thanks to a late try from Liam Farrell.