NRL referee Grant Atkins has been chosen to be the match official for the final Ashes Test of this autumn’s series, it has been confirmed.

Atkins was the man in the middle for last weekend’s 14-4 victory for Australia at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. He was involved in a number of controversial decisions, including sin-binning three players.

Australian duo Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Reece Walsh, as well as England’s Dom Young, were all shown yellow cards during a feisty clash in Liverpool last weekend.

Atkins was in a two-man race with top Super League official Liam Moore to earn the right to have the whistle for the last Test of the series, with Moore taking charge of game one at Wembley Stadium.

And a panel including the RFL’s head of officials, Phil Bentham, and his NRL equivalent Jared Maxwell, have now deemed that Atkins is the best choice for the role after reviewing the first two games.

There will be Super League representation on the officiating team with Jonny Roberts and Warren Turley running the line as touch judges. Tom Grant will also step in and be the video referee for the game.

But it is Australian Atkins who gets the big job of match referee.

The RFL confirmed: “Grant Atkins has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Third Test of the ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes at AMT Headingley.

“Jonny Roberts and Warren Turley will be the touch judges, with Tom Grant making his first appearance of the series as the video referee.

“These appointments follow discussions between Phil Bentham, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, and Jared Maxwell, the NRL’s General Manager – Elite Officiating, as explained before the series.”

The game will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Headingley, with England looking to avoid a humiliating series whitewash after two disappointing defeats in London and Liverpool