Reece Walsh’s honest ‘chasing perfection’ admission after dazzling Kangaroos debut

Kangaroos full-back Reece Walsh insists he is still ‘chasing perfection’, despite firing his side to a 26-6 win over England in Test One of the Ashes at Wembley.

The Brisbane Broncos star scored a brace in Australia’s rampant win in the Capital, winning Man of the Match for his efforts.

This follows another spellbinding display in the NRL Grand Final, in which he won the coveted Clive Churchill Medal.

Walsh was seen as the poster boy of this new-look side under Kevin Walters, with the Queensland Maroons ace the headline name among seven debutants in London.

‘You’ve just got to keep trying to better’

With that status, though, comes pressure, but it seemed to bring the best out in the full-back. Across his 80-minute shift, he notched a staggering 242 metres from 16 carries alongside a well-deserved brace.

Those stats would look fantastic for any seasoned Test star, let alone a 23-year-old debutant, but Walsh humbly, or scarily for England heading into Test Two at Everton next weekend, feels there is still plenty more improvement within his game.

“There are some things I can definitely get better at, for sure, he told the media. “Just organising the line, there were things in defence where I let the boys down.

“We’re all chasing perfection, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to get it.

“You’ve just got to keep trying to better each session and each game, and fix up some areas we weren’t so good at tonight.”

His attacking exploits often steal the headlines, as they did today, given his tries helped power the Kangaroos to victory, but he was also just as good in defence.

He made a crucial intervention late in the first-half to stunt Jake Wardle’s advance to the try-line, while locking things down in the backfield under the highball.

Again, this comes amid a major improvement on that side of the ball, notably shown in his Grand Final display, which he admits is something he’s been working on a lot in recent weeks.

“It’s about getting into position to make a play,” he said.

“Sometimes I can get caught out of position and then chasing my tail a little bit, that’s something I’ve been working on.”

His performance also drew high praise from Kangaroos boss Kevin Walters, who feels it’s good to see him expressing himself at the highest level.

“He was ok, without being great!” the boss quipped.

“He’s a good player who’s in great form for a long time now. It’s good to see him in the Green and Gold and just being Reece Walsh and playing footie.

“It’s great to see.”