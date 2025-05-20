The Brisbane Broncos are investigating a social media video that appears to show star fullback Reece Walsh punching a man to the ground during what he described as a joke between friends.

The footage, which circulated online Tuesday, shows Walsh wearing a boxing glove and socking another man in the head at what appears to be a social gathering.

The man falls to the ground immediately.

The video was initially posted to Walsh’s own TikTok account but was later removed.

It was also shared on X, formerly Twitter, before being deleted.

Someone needs to take Reece Walsh’s tiktok away from him 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/w9uPnX3NiU — 🌈Caaaaaaatherine🌈 (@Catherine_andy) May 19, 2025

The club confirmed it is aware of the footage and will address the matter on Wednesday.

Broncos chief executive officer Dave Donaghy told Code Sports the incident would be dealt with internally.

The video has been provided to both Donaghy and Walsh’s manager, Nash Dawson.

“They’re best mates,” Dawson said. “It was supposed to be a joke.”

Walsh, 21, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since round seven, responded to the backlash on social media Tuesday night.

It’s all good, mate. Broncos star Reece Walsh is being investigated after a video circulated of him punching a man to the ground. It might not be all good at Brisbane Broncos who are reportedly investigating the video. 👀 pic.twitter.com/htyYWwN6xS — Adam Brax (@AdamBrax_) May 20, 2025

“Just to add context to the video recently posted – it was a joke with me best mate,” Walsh wrote. “No one was harmed, boys being boys.”

The video comes at a time of rising pressure for the Broncos, who have lost five of their last six games.

The Broncos poster boy launched his very own YouTube channel on Sunday, just hours after Brisbane’s 26-20 loss to the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

It was further reported that club sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed frustration over Walsh’s actions and his decision to share the footage online.

The Broncos are expected to release a formal statement following discussions with Walsh tomorrow.