Brisbane Broncos edged arguably the greatest NRL play-off game in history – with Ben Hunt’s dramatic 94th minute drop goal ensuring they progressed to the semi-finals at the expense of minor premiers Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders will face a sudden-death clash next weekend to keep their season alive after throwing away a 16-point lead to succumb to a stunning defeat at the hands of the Broncos.

And while Hunt’s drop goal was the final and most decisive act, the game undoubtedly revolved around the actions – good and bad – of Reece Walsh.

Walsh looked set to be the Broncos’ chief villain after he was sin-binned for a headbutt on Hudson Young, which is almost certainly set to lead to sanctions from the NRL as a result.

He also was then spotted making an offensive gesture towards the Raiders fans as he left the field following that incident.

But Walsh returned in style, proving to be the Broncos’ inspiration and star as they forced extra-time. Walsh would score shortly after returning to the field to make it 28-16, before a stunning assist for Josiah Karapani to narrow the deficit further.

He then kicked a magnificent 40-20 before Gehamat Shibasaki crossed to level the scores. A ten-minute extra-time period couldn’t split the teams before, as the contest approached a staggering 100 minutes of action, Hunt delivered the crucial blow with a long-range drop goal.

What happens next for Walsh will be intriguing, though. Brisbane do get the week off next weekend but Walsh is likely to be sanctioned for his clash on Young.

The loss for the Raiders means they must play next weekend against Cronulla Sharks, with the winner to play Melbourne in the semi-finals. The Bulldogs and the Panthers square off for the right to face the Broncos in the semi-finals.

It remains to be seen whether Walsh will be available, though.