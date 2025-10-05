Brisbane Broncos produced one of the greatest comebacks in NRL Grand Final history to win the 2025 Premiership thanks largely to the heroics of Reece Walsh.

The Broncos fullback was the undisputed star for Michael Maguire’s side as they recovered from a 22-12 half-time deficit to win an absorbing and gripping Grand Final 26-22.

Two tries in 12 minutes from Gehamat Shibasaki, coupled with another from Deine Mariner sandwiched in between, proved to be enough for Brisbane to win their first title for almost 20 years, dating back to their last triumph in 2006.

In the process, Maguire became only the sixth man in history to win a Premiership with two different teams, following on from Daniel Anderson, Jack Gibson, Wayne Bennett, Tim Sheens and Phil Gould.

The Broncos had to close it out without the most experienced half-back pairing in NRL history, too. Adam Reynolds left the field midway through the second half with a calf injury before Ben Hunt was knocked out with eight minutes remaining.

That left Brisbane with a halves combination of Ezra Mam and Wakefield Trinity-bound Tyson Smoothy. But it was Walsh who helped drag them over the line with some unbelievable plays in both attack and defence.

Surely now the locked-in starting fullback for the Kangaroos in the Ashes later this autumn, Walsh was without doubt the reason Brisbane got over the line in front of a crowd of over 80,000.

Melbourne were in complete control at half-time, with tries from Nick Meaney, Eliesa Katoa, Will Warbrick and Jahrome Hughes putting them 10 points up at the break.

But Brisbane responded in incredible fashion thereafter, despite Reynolds having to be carried from the field and Hunt being knocked out.

It went right down to the last minute, with a Melbourne break from deep looking as though it could win the game for Craig Bellamy’s side – but Walsh was on hand to provide a heroic cover tackle.