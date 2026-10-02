Reece Briers, the son of Super League icon Lee, has seen his departure from Championship outfit Swinton Lions confirmed: with the youngster appearing set for a return to Australia alongside his dad.

Having only turned 23 in May, Reece came through the youth ranks at Warrington Wolves, the club that dad Lee featured over 400 times for and lifted the Challenge Cup three times with.

The half-back featured in the British game for North Wales Crusaders before heading Down Under as his dad landed a coaching role with Brisbane Broncos.

But after donning a shirt for both Norths Devils and West Brisbane Panthers, he linked up with Swinton ahead of the 2025 campaign – when Lee sealed a Super League return with St Helens.

Two years on though, as exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague last month, Lee is set to return to Australia and join the coaching ranks of new NRL franchise Perth Bears.

And it would appear that Reece will join him in returning Down Under, with his exit from Swinton with immediate effect having been confirmed.

Lee Briers’ son Reece sees Swinton Lions exit confirmed as family prepare for Australia return

During his two-year stint at Heywood Road, Briers junior scored three tries in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Lions as well as kicking 57 goals and a single drop goal.

He’d scored four tries and kicked a drop goal in 15 games for Crusaders in 2022 as they reached the League 1 play-offs, so has now scored 144 points in 42 career appearances in the British game.

As Swinton announced Briers’ departure via social media on Friday afternoon, head coach Anthony Murray said: “On behalf of myself and the club, I’d like to thank Reece for his commitment and efforts over the past two seasons.

“He has been an important part of the group, and we appreciate everything he has given to the Lions during his time with us.

“We respect his decision to move on and wish him every success and happiness in the next chapter of his career. Thank you, Reece, and all the very best for the future.”

The 23-year-old’s exit comes on the back of a 2026 campaign which saw the Lions finish 17th in the Championship.

They won six and drew one of their 24 league games to claim 13 competition points, with Briers’ tries coming against Midlands Hurricanes, Whitehaven and former club Crusaders.

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