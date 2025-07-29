Rebel rugby competition holds secret meeting with NRL star over code switch
Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has become the latest NRL to consider a sensational code switch to the new breakaway rebel rugby competition, Rugby 360.
Papenhuyzen is off-contract at the end of next season and has, according to reports in Australia, now given major consideration to crossing codes for 2027.
That is because he has, per the Sydney Morning Herald, sat down with officials from Rugby360 at a high-level meeting in Melbourne over the weekend.
The organisers of the league are in Australia for the British and Irish Lions tour, which arrived in Melbourne at the weekend for the second Test of the three-match series.
And Papenhuyzen is reportedly a player of major interest as organisers look to sign up as many big names as possible in time for their launch next year.
R360 will be played in cities across Europe and run in a much shorter window than traditional rugby seasons. They hope that will convince some of rugby league and rugby union’s biggest stars to make the leap.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is already a high-profile and noted target and it now seems as though the Storm star is the next big target on Rugby360’s list.
Furthermore, the report from the SMH states that Papenhuyzen is giving ‘strong consideration’ towards an exit from the NRL and switching back to rugby, the sport he played as a junior.
It would be a remarkable move and with Papenhuyzen off-contract in just over a year, the prospect of him playing in the rebel competition in 2027 is now seemingly on the cards.
