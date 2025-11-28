Rebel R360 competition launch scrapped as NRL stars left in limbo

Plans to launch a rebel rugby union competition that has targeted some of rugby league’s biggest names have taken a hit after the start date was pushed back to 2028.

R360 has made plenty of noise, particularly in Australia, about its desire to take stars from both rugby codes and bring them together to play high-profile games with franchise teams situated all across Europe.

They had intended to go live at the end of next year and speculation had linked a string of the NRL’s best players with the competition. Some, like Ryan Papenhuyzen and Zac Lomax, have already secured releases from their clubs for the 2026 season.

Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas was another who had been heavily mooted to be making the move but now, he will likely remain in league after R360 conceded they could not begin play for at least another two years.

Former England rugby union star Mike Tindall admitted: “R360 has always been about supporting the long-term growth of the sport we love.

“Our aim is to create a global showcase league that sits between international and club rugby – a competition that keeps fans engaged year-round, brings new audiences into the game, and elevates both male and female players on a global stage.

“International rugby attracts huge audiences and is one of the most compelling products in world sport. But most players outside the biggest fixtures aren’t yet household names.

“Club rugby is vital to the rugby ecosystem however its reach remains limited to the core fans. There is a clear gap for a global, innovative competition that can broaden rugby’s appeal and inspire a new generation of fans – and our data consistently supports that need.

“As per many other sports, evolution is critical to broadening its appeal, finding new talent and realising commercial value. Cricket, Formula 1, football, sailing, golf, boxing, darts – to name a few – are all finding new ways to tell new stories to new audiences and building a stronger sport. This is rugby’s opportunity.

“The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing. Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

“From day one, our commitment to players has been unwavering. Many of the world’s best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive – not be placed under unnecessary pressure. Ensuring player welfare, supporting their international ambitions, and working collaboratively with the global game remain core to our approach.

“As a Board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We’re building something bold and new that will resonate globally – and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028.”

What it means for the likes of Papenhuyzen – who had reportedly planned to take 2026 off altogether before joining R360 – and Lomax now remains to be seen. They are effectively in limbo and could face two years of uncertainty before the competition launches: assuming it does at any stage.