Ray French’s most iconic commentary moments as sport mourns sad loss

The sport of rugby league is mourning the sad loss of one of its most iconic voices, following the sad passing of Ray French MBE.

French has died at the age of 85, but he leaves behind a legacy that has touched almost every rugby league supporter at some stage.

The iconic voice of BBC rugby league for almost 40 years, French’s commentary was unmistakable and unforgettable.

He commentated over some of the most iconic moments ever seen in rugby league history. Here are some of our highlights.

Sheffield stun the world

It was arguably the greatest Challenge Cup final upset of all-time – and French was present to call Sheffield Eagles’ stunning win over Wigan Warriors at Wembley in 1998.

John Kear’s side shocked the rugby league world with their victory against the all-conquering Warriors, still regarded by many as one of the best finals in history.

And as French so eloquently put it seconds after the full-time hooter: “They have created history.”

Martin Offiah’s legendary Wembley try

Four years earlier, Wigan were winners again at Wembley as they defeated Leeds Rhinos in a game that featured perhaps the greatest-ever Challenge Cup final try.

Martin Offiah’s sensational length of the field effort is still remembered to this day, and it sounds even better with French’s iconic commentary over the top.

As the great man said: “That is one sensational try! That must rank amongst the finest ever seen on this ground. This man, Martin Offiah, the world’s most lethal try-scorer.. the whole length of the field! A month ago people said he was out of form – well, there is his answer.”

The great 1985 final

Probably the very best Challenge Cup final we have ever seen in terms of sheer quality was the 1985 Wembley showdown between Hull FC and Wigan.

It was a remarkable game which Wigan edged 28-24, on an afternoon that pitted two Australian greats, Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling, against one another.

In front of almost 100,000 supporters, French’s commentary as Wigan celebrated their first Challenge Cup in 20 years is well worth re-living.

St Helens create history

An afternoon that would have no doubt been a special one for a son of St Helens, as the Saints won the Challenge Cup for the first time in 20 years back in 1996.

It was a special afternoon for so many reasons; the biggest-ever comeback in a cup final as the Saints rallied from 26-12 to win 40-32 in the highest-ever scoring final in history. The first ever hat-trick scored in a Wembley final by Bradford’s Robbie Paul, too.

But the performance of Saints fullback Steve Prescott was also well worthy of a mention as two of the modern era’s early great sides did battle in a compelling and unforgettable Challenge Cup final.