Okay, we know: the newly-revamped Challenge Cup draw was a real mixed bag in terms of success. But there are still a couple of mouthwatering ties to get stuck into.

The prospect of heavyweights such as Leeds Rhinos and St Helens visiting amateur or community clubs will create some great stories – but we all know that in reality, it won’t create the possibility of an upset.

However, we think there at least a handful of Super League clubs that will travel to lower-league opposition knowing they’ll have to be firmly on their game to avoid the mother of all upsets in the Challenge Cup.

Here are the four clubs we think might be at risk..

4. Hull KR

Granted, we are absolutely starting with the most unlikely given how outstanding a force Hull KR have become in recent seasons.

But we’ll be honest: we needed a couple of long shots to make up this list! And with the likes of Leeds, St Helens and Hull facing community clubs.. we’re stuck with what we’ve got.

Rovers will, we think, likely end up with a trip to York Knights in Round 3 – which could be an intriguing tie if Mark Applegarth’s side are on their game and they catch Rovers slightly cold. The fact they’re playing each other in Amsterdam just a couple of weeks earlier, we’re choosing to ignore.

3. Catalans Dragons

A freezing-cold Shay, a home crowd starved of competitive rugby for months: there’s a chance Catalans could quite literally be caught cold in West Yorkshire if it’s Halifax who make it through their tie to reach Round Three.

The two have met in the cup in recent years, but with this being earlier in the year, and Fax a bit of an unknown given the Kyle Eastmond appointment.. well, stranger things have happened.

2. Wakefield Trinity

Newly-promoted Wakefield will, in all eventuality, head to the capital in Round Three to take on the side they have replaced in Super League for 2025, London Broncos.

Trinity are obviously heading back to the top-flight with significant ambition and aspiration, and would not even consider the prospect of an upset as something on their radar.

But Mike Eccles’ London have shown they can raise their game when it matters. Could they do it again?

1. Castleford Tigers

The clear winner on this ranking though, for our money, is Castleford Tigers.

Look, they will still head to Bradford or Doncaster as immense favourites. Of that there is no question. It will still be full-time versus part-time.

But if, hypothetically, it was a trip to Odsal in February – nobody would relish that task. The Bulls start 2025 as one of, if not the, favourites to win the Championship too, with a star-studded squad assembled by Brian Noble.

They did it against Leeds just a few years ago. Could the Bulls claim another scalp?

