Rugby league’s 6 best moments of 2025 including Hull KR’s treble and Kevin Sinfield’s heroics

2025 was yet another strong year on the field across the rugby league world, with new Kings and Queens emerging.

In the men’s game, the domestic competitions yet again delivered some serious drama, while the international game continued to grow with the success of the Ashes and Pacific Championships.

The women’s game also hit new heights this year, once again seeing a remarkable upturn in publicity and interest on both hemispheres.

There were some remarkable stories away from the pitch, too, as you would expect.

Without further ado, here are our top five moments of 2025.

Hull KR clinch the treble

Hull KR lift the Super League trophy following their Grand Final triumph in 2025

After making huge strides in 2023 and 2024, Hull KR fully announced their arrival at rugby league’s top table with a historic treble, sealed by victory in October’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Having already clinched both the Challenge Cup and a first Super League Leaders’ Shield, the Robins then withstood an early period of dominance from Wigan at the Theatre of Dreams to emerge as comfortable winners.

Their first-ever Super League title was earned as a result, with a historic treble earned, and KR became just the fifth club to lift the title in the summer era. History books well and truly entered.

Super League hits Vegas

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in action in Las Vegas in 2025

Rugby league headed to Sin City in 2024 when the NRL took two games to Las Vegas, but March 1, 2025 saw Super League get in on the act when Wigan took on Warrington at the Allegiant Stadium.

It was the Warriors who came out on top that day, but the overall event was a roaring success for the UK competition. It served as a real Halo event for rugby league, with interest in the game and the sport growing by its involvement, and the 2026 clash between Leeds and Hull KR promises to be even bigger.

Australia’s Ashes victory

Reece Walsh celebrates his try for Australia in the opening game of the 2025 Ashes Series against England

The Ashes has been a long time coming, and we all wanted England to come out on top, but it was Australia who came out on the top after a dominant showing across the series.

Winning Tests throughout autumn at Wembley, Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, the Kangaroos secured a 3-0 series whitewash.

The series again felt like a major moment for rugby league in the UK, with huge viewing figures and attendances recorded across the three weeks.

Kevin Sinfield’s latest heroics

Kevin Sinfield waves to the crowds as he runs from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich during day one of his ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge in 2025

Rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield yet again took to the streets at the start of December for his ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge, and he absolutely smashed it once again.

Through his Herculean effort on the streets, running seven ultra-marathons in seven days, split into 7km blocks every hour on the hour, Sinfield has raised close to £1.5 million in support of MND charities.

It’s not official yet, but to us, he is very much ‘Sir’ Kevin Sinfield.

Queens of rugby league

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try during their 2025 Women’s Challenge Cup final win against St Helens

While the men’s team might have fallen off their pedestal, with Hull KR taking their place, Wigan’s women became the queens of the British game in 2025 as they sealed a historic treble of their own.

The Cherry and Whites’ year of dominance began with a Challenge Cup triumph over rivals St Helens, who they then pipped to the post for the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield.

And it was again Saints who Wigan beat in the Grand Final at The Brick Community Stadium. The torch has been passed.

Brisbane Broncos end Penrith Panthers dynasty

Brisbane Broncos lift the 2025 NRL title following their Grand Final triumph over Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers held a vice-grip on the NRL for four years, but 2025 saw their dynasty come to an end as Brisbane Broncos clinched the title Down Under by beating Melbourne Storm in an epic Grand Final.

The Broncos’ run to the title was something to behold, stunning Minor Premiership winners Canberra Raiders in the opening round of the finals before going onto beat the Panthers in their preliminary final and then overcoming the Storm in the showpiece event.

Michael Maguire is building something special, and the Broncos could be on the cusp of a dynasty of their own.