St Helens produced one of the greatest finales to a game Super League has ever seen on Saturday evening as they defeated Leeds Rhinos in the play-offs in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Shane Wright’s late, late try after the full-time hooter sounded was the only time in the whole game the Saints led proceedings – but it was enough to guarantee progression to the next round of the play-offs.

That got us thinking – there have been some incredible endings to Super League games throughout the competition’s history.. but where does Wright’s try rank?

6. Wigan 0-1 Leigh

Wright’s try is not the only moment from 2025 on this list! We’re going all the way back to February and selecting the opening game of the season, which was both bizarre and gripping in equal measure.

Somehow, incredibly, Wigan and Leigh didn’t score a single point in 80 minutes of action. But Gareth O’Brien stepped forward in golden point to kick the decisive drop goal and hand the Leopards an historic win at the home of their great rivals.

Can history repeat itself again next weekend?

5. Luke Gale kicks Castleford to the Grand Final

Castleford’s 2017 campaign was unforgettable for so many reasons, and one of the highlights was their stunning semi-final win over St Helens: a rare occasion of them being on the wrong side of a moment like this!

Their dramatic showdown at Wheldon Road went to golden point extra-time, and it was ultimately settled when Luke Gale produced a nerveless moment to kick the winning drop goal and send Castleford through to their first Grand Final.

4. Ryan Hall’s dramatic try for Leeds

The final night of the 2015 regular season will live in folklore forever. The League Leaders’ Shield could have gone to one of three teams, but it was Leeds who snatched it after Ryan Hall’s dramatic late try. The scenes of Hall running down the touchline celebrating before he’d even grounded the ball are some of the greatest we’ve ever seen in Super League.

3. Left to Wright

We’re slotting this latest incredible Super League moment – with a full acceptance there may be some recency bias here – straight in at number three.

And it means we have a Saints-dominated podium, with every moment in the top three featuring the team who can never be written off..

2. Wide to West

The original always wins out in a scenario like this! 25 years before Wright produced his moment of madness to etch his name into St Helens folklore, Dwayne West – well, Chris Joynt actually! – did exactly the same.

There’s a few reasons why this edges Wright into number two. The iconic commentary from Eddie Hemmings for one, the notorious image of Matthew Elliott slumped off his seat as the St Helens fans were sent into delirium: and the fact that this was during Super League’s peak early years.

But it still can’t be number one..

1. Jack Welsby wins the Grand Final

There can still only ever be one moment that tops a list like this, surely? And yes, it’s an all-St Helens top three, and this one is top for very obvious reasons.

While Wright and West’s tries secured victories in play-off games, Jack Welsby’s try in the 2020 Super League Grand Final was so significant because it ultimately was the final act of the biggest game of the year.

Any moment like this which decides the destiny of the league title simply has to be first.