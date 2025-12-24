With Super League entering its 31st season, Love Rugby League takes a look back through the archives to see the best players in each position. First up, it’s the wingers.

Since the Super League era began, we have been blessed with some of the very best wingers in the sport, right up to the present day, but which ones stand out above the rest?

Well, here’s our take on just that.

N.B. All stats are Super League only.

8. Jermaine McGillvary

Huddersfield icon Jermaine McGillvary slots in at number eight, following a strong career with the Giants.

The England and Great Britain international made his debut for his hometown club in 2010, and went onto amas a staggering 288 top-flight appearances in the following 14 years, scoring 196 tries along the way.

While he only has a League Leaders Shield to his name, his try-scoring exploits and loyalty will forever make him a hero in West Yorkshire.

7. Ade Gardner

After initially coming through the Barrow ranks, it was a move to St Helens that made Ade Gardner a household name. Across his Super League career with the Saints, Gardner notched a tidy 248 appearances, scoring 146 tries in the process.

Gardner also played a key role in St Helens’ Grand Final win in 2006, scoring a try in the 26-4 win over Hull FC.

He also enjoyed a decent stint at Hull KR at the end of his career, making a further 18 league appearances and scoring eight league tries.

6. Josh Charnley

One of three current players on this list, Josh Charnley has enjoyed a strong career throughout his time in Super League.

The current Leigh Leopards ace, who has also had spells at both Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in his time, has tallied 322 appearances across his 16-year career in the top flight, scoring an eye-watering 256 tries in the process. He also finds himself second in the all-time try-scoring leaderboard, behind another member of this list (no spoilers).

Around that, Charnley also started both the 2013 and 2016 Grand Final wins for Wigan, and also scored in Warrington’s 2018 defeat at Old Trafford as well.

5. Tommy Makinson

Another Saint on this list, with Makinson arguably one of the best wingers the historic club has ever seen. The Wigan-native made his Super League debut for St Helens in 2011, and quickly became a mainstay in the side with 305 top-flight appearances to his name. He also helped the Red Vee win five Grand Finals.

The 34-year-old is still very much one of the premier wingers in Super League, following his switch to Catalans Dragons, notching 20 league appearances in his maiden season.

Across his time in Super League, Makinson has also shown himself as a top-level finisher, sitting fourth in the all-time leaderboard with 200 tries.

4. Jason Robinson

Before heading over to rugby union, Jason Robinson was a supreme talent in Super League and fully warrants his spot in this list. Across his Super League career, the Wigan man notched 87 tries in 127 appearances, helping the Cherry and Whites claim the 1998 Grand Final too.

Just imagine the numbers if he’d stayed in Super League for longer.

3. Pat Richards

Ireland international Pat Richards made himself a true icon of Super League during his time with Wigan. He arrived in the North West back in 2006, and quickly established himself as a key man for the Cherry and Whites, making 24 appearances in his maiden season. From there, he added a further 200 Super League appearances, while scoring a total of 156 tries in the league.

Richards also currently holds the record for most points in a single season, notching 434 in 2010.

During his time with Wigan, he also won two Grand Finals and was named Man of Steel in 2010 as well.

2. Lesley Vainikolo

The New Zealand international arrived at Bradford in the wake of their title-winning 2002 season, but quickly made himself a focal point for the Bulls. Vainikolo posted an extraordinary record of 136 tries in 136 Super League appearances during his time at Odsal, form which saw him called back into the Kiwis’ squad too.

Affectionally known as the Volcano, Vainikolo also helped the Bulls win two Grand Finals.

1. Ryan Hall

Was this really a surprise?

The undisputed GOAT of Super League wingers, Ryan Hall sits very deservedly at the top spot, and still has more to come too! Hall made his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos back in 2007, and across his two spells at Headingley and a stint with Hull KR, has amassed a staggering 403 appearances in the competition.

During that time, he has also shown himself to be a supreme finisher, currently sitting top of the all-time try-scoring charts with 264 in Super League.

Hall also has an impeccable Grand Final record, winning in six of his seven Old Trafford appearances.

