This year’s Challenge Cup semi-finals look like being two of the most exciting and competitive we’ve ever seen – with two mouthwatering ties.

All four clubs have a rich history with rugby league’s most famous competition at various stages throughout their existence – with defending holders Hull KR having the most recent fond memories.

But throughout the competition’s history, which side of this year’s final four has the best record in the semi-finals? Let us delve into the history books with you and rank them from worst to best..

4. Hull KR

Played 20, Won 9, Drawn 2, Lost 9: 45% win rate

The Robins head into their 21st Challenge Cup semi-final game this weekend – with an identical record from the previous 20. Incredibly, they are in the final four for the fifth consecutive season this weekend.

Their first Challenge Cup semi-final was a win over Broughton Rangers back in 1905, with their only other semi-final appearance before the 1960s a 7-6 victory over Leeds in 1925.

Perhaps ominously though, they have alternated between victory and defeat in each of their last seven visits to the semis dating back to 1986 – and having won in last year’s final four, they’ll have to avoid the streak repeating itself this weekend if they want to make it to Wembley.

3. Warrington Wolves

Played 43, Won 21, Drawn 2, Lost 20: 48.8% win rate

It’s Challenge Cup semi-final game number 44 this weekend for the Wire, the 42nd time in history they’ve reached the final four, with two draws on their record too.

They played in the very first Challenge Cup semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Batley in 1896-97 in a controversial game that Warrington felt should have been replayed due to a waterlogged pitch.

More recently, the Wire have beaten Huddersfield and Leigh in consecutive years to reach Wembley – can they make it three in a row this time around to stun the reigning holders?

2. St Helens

Played 43, Won 22, Drawn 4, Lost 17: 51.2% win rate

The Saints have also played in 43 Challenge Cup semi-finals like Warrington, though with four draws, they’ve made it this far on slightly fewer occasions.

They were also in the first-ever cup semis of 1896-97 but they defeated Swinton, before losing to Batley in the final.

But their most recent history with this stage is, for a club of the Saints’ stature, shocking. In their last nine appearances, they have won just twice – with defeats in their last two as well against Wigan and Leigh. Can they avoid making it an unwanted hat-trick this weekend?

1. Wigan Warriors

Played 54, Won 32, Drawn 3, Lost 19: 59.2% win rate

The cup kings have played in more Challenge Cup semi-finals than anyone – a whopping 54 before this weekend. It truly is an incredible record; they’ve made at least the semi-finals in almost one out of every two stagings of rugby league’s most famous competition – a record that started with a 14-2 defeat to Wakefield in 1909.

But their record in the last 20 years is patchy; 11 appearances in the semis, and six defeats. They have beaten Saturday’s opponents St Helens in the last four twice in that period though.

Can they make it to yet another final this weekend?