The phrase “grub” has been thrown around more than the footy itself in the 2025 State of Origin series, but let’s dig in and find out who was the actual biggest grub in the war of sledging.

Let’s start by unpacking what the term actually means.

In Australia, the term “grub” is often used to describe a dirty, despicable person — someone who’s just a lowlife.

A “grub” is not someone you’d particularly want meeting your grandmother. But in the world of rugby league, where competitive athleticism meets physical dominance, the word has evolved into a sledge for any player who crosses the line in an unsportsmanlike fashion.

The backstory of the 2025 ‘grub war’

The war of words that led to this whole “grub” saga emerged when a spat between Queensland legend Jonathan Thurston and Blues enforcer Spencer Leniu caught the spotlight a few weeks ago after a heated on-field altercation.

The tensions between the pair began after allegations of Leniu calling fellow Indigenous player Ezra Mam a racist slur. The Roosters hard man was suspended by the NRL – but tensions escalated further after Thurston publicly said the punishment wasn’t harsh enough.

Brisbane’s The Courier Mail, decided to fan the flames, in an attempt the fire up the Queensland camp between the on-field incident with Thurston and Game One of Origin, when they featured a front-page image of Leniu with the headline: “Smash this Blues grub”.

Naturally, Leniu became public enemy number one in Queensland. But that was just the beginning.

Aaron Woods adds fuel to the fire

Former NRL star Aaron Woods piled on by taking aim at another beloved Queenslander, coach Billy Slater.

Woods didn’t hold back, accusing Slater of being the “real grub,” referring to a past incident where Slater kicked John Skandalis in the head, earning himself a six-week suspension.

Woods was blunt on his segment on Triple M: “I want to see the real Billy Slater come out – the grub that we know of.”

This set off Slater, who responded emotionally in a press conference, expressing disappointment at the personal attack.

“The character of a person is judged more on what they say about others than the attention-seeking barbs thrown by others,” said Slater, after being pushed to respond by journalist in Perth on Monday.

The biggest grub of the night

Let’s get into the meat and potatoes. After the slinging match of both sides calling each other grubs, the aftermath of Origin Game Two has unveiled the latest “grub” – that is, if social media is anything to go by – as mostly Queensland fans blow up over one particular Blues player.

And the award for the biggest grub in state of Origin goes to…. none other than the outspoken four-time premiership winning former Panther, now Wests Tigers playmaker Jarome Luai.

His actions in the 22nd minute came under hot scrutiny after a clear and ugly attempt to gouge the eyes of Queensland’s Reuben Cotter.

The replays don’t lie – Luai comes in late and can be seen trying to dig his fingers and thumb into Cotter’s eyes, who instinctively shuts them to protect himself.

Well we got one out of three right.. Jarome Luai has been called out for a suspected eye gouge.

No matter how you slice it, an eye gouge is an outright grub move, one that has no place in the game. It’s not an instinctual response, it’s a consideration.

But, what shocked most viewers, Luai wasn’t sent off the field, nor was he given a suspension. Instead, the NRL slapped him with a Grade 2 Contrary Conduct charge and a probable fine of up to 20 percent of his match fees.

A slap on the wrist in a moment that should’ve warranted much stronger action. Where’s the message about player safety here? There was no ambiguity about it – it’s 10 minutes in the bin at a minimum.

Runner up grub

Not far behind in the grub stakes of Game Two was Zac Lomax, who was charged with Grade 1 Dangerous Contact after he elbowed Trent Loiero to the head while the Queenslander was grounded.

Again, it was clear cheap shot – one that could’ve easily caused injury. Loiero was taken off the field for a HIA assessment thereafter. The replays show Lomax looking at his target before striking the Queensland lock-forward in the side of the head. But like Luai, Lomax’s punishment was minimal – a fine, and a slap on the wrist.

Zac Lomax still keen on trying his hand at UFC by the looks of things….

Is thuggery again fair game in Origin?

This leads fans to ask: How can the NRL claim to be serious about protecting players’ heads if they let these incidents go largely unpunished?

Origin had long been an arena where the referees turn their head to a certain level of grubbery, and let the teams sort it out on-field – but that’s not been the case for years.

The NRL has made it clear that fighting and cheap shots have place in the modern game, including Origin. Send off’s for high shots to the head have been on the rise.

After the crackdown earlier in the year, how are these grubby acts allowed to escape on-field punishment. And why then, is the bunker even there?

The sin bin is there to be used to stamp out foul play or misconduct of a serious nature. It’s a rule to protect players doing their jobs, not to protect your commercial interests.

The aftermath

Both of these grubby actions have left fans and commentators scratching their heads.

When you have players who are clearly crossing the line, and yet only get token fines, the message being sent is that certain behaviours are tolerated on the field. How does that play out in Game Three? It’s a slippery slope allowing grubby acts to slide by.

While Aaron Woods and others debate and drag past controversies into the spotlight, the real “grubs” found a way to rise to the surface in the wet conditions in Perth on Wednesday night.

In the end it does seem that Queensland turned up to play footy, and NSW came out looking for a fight.