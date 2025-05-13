The Super League season is now well into a groove – and rapidly approaching the halfway point. And there have been some stunning individual displays so far in 2025.

A number of big-name signings arrived in the competition this year – with another group of stars switching between Super League clubs either in the off-season, or since the campaign got underway.

Some have delivered – some haven’t.

But we’re focussing on the ones who have here. This is our ranking of the best nine signings so far in the 2025 season – with two each from Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards!

9. Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans)

It may only end up being a one-season stint in Super League – but it’s been fun to watch the giant prop do his stuff so far in a Catalans shirt.

Pangai Jr has lived up to the billing and been one of the best forwards in the league thus far.

8. Keenan Palasia (Leeds)

Leeds look to have a real player on their hands with the 28-year-old, who has been consistently one of the Rhinos’ standout players since arriving in Super League.

7. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield)

It always looked like it would be a signing that would pay dividends for Wakefield upon their return to Super League – and Mike McMeeken’s switch to the club has certainly proven to be a hit.

He’s reiterated his status as one of English rugby league’s best middles without question so far in 2025, and is the leader of the Trinity pack almost every single week.

6. Isaac Liu (Leigh)

The first of two Leigh players to make this list is forward Liu – who has been a revelation since arriving in England.

The 34-year-old has been a real leader for the Leopards in the first three months of the season.

5. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

The veteran prop may not have been bulldozing and eye-catching to some – but there can be no doubting he’s made a huge contribution to Rovers.

His defensive stats alone are up there with the very best, and he’s helped elevate Rovers to new heights so far in 2025.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh)

A second Leopard in this list!

The big centre has made a real impact – underlined by his two tries in Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh.

But all season long, Niu has proven to be a real handful and you suspect that as the year goes on and he gets more and more into his stride, he’ll only get even better.

3. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Hull’s recruitment was questioned in some quarters – but the early signs are it has been very shrewd indeed.

And their best signing this season so far has to be half-back Sezer, who has added a level of leadership amd maturity to the Black and Whites’ spine they were perhaps missing over the past couple of years. He has been magnificent.

2. Jake Connor (Leeds)

It was deemed a controversial and questionable piece of business in some quarters: but Leeds’ capture of Jake Connor has so far proven to be a masterstroke.

Whether it be at fullback or in the halves, Connor has been sensational for Brad Arthur’s side. He’s top of the Man of Steel rankings, and it’s led to debates about whether or not he could be in contention for an England call-up this year, too.

Keep this up, and there’s every chance.

1. Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

It’ll be up for debate – but we’re having Warrington’s mid-season capture of Marc Sneyd as the best bit of business so far for multiple reasons.

Why? Well, first and foremost, multiple clubs were interested in Sneyd, but it was the Wolves who landed his signature. He also provided Sam Burgess’ side with exactly what they needed: a senior and perfect partner for George Williams.

But it’s his big game experience that has already paid dividends, with Sneyd kicking the Wolves to a Challenge Cup final already just weeks after joining. He’s paid that fee back already – and then some.