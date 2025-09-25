It’s now less than a month until the IMG gradings for 2025 are revealed – and every aspect of the criteria is going to matter for a number of clubs this year.

With the expectation that at least one existing Super League club is in danger of dropping out of the top 12, there will be a number of Championship sides hunting down an automatic spot in the top flight.

And while some areas of the grading system is clouded in secrecy, one area that can be mapped out with certainty is the performance aspect.

Clubs will be ranked from 1 to 35 based on their average league finish over the last three seasons: so for this year, that means 2023, 2024 and 2025. If a team competes in the play-offs in their respective division, it is how far they get in the play-offs that determines their finish in the eyes of the gradings.

That means if you finish fourth in Super League but win the Grand Final, you are ranked number one. With that in mind, here are the seven clubs set for the biggest jump in the performance aspect compared to last year..

7. Halifax Panthers

Halifax’s grading score could jump even further yet, given how they’re still in the play-offs and could make a significant leap again were they to defeat York Knights this weekend in the semi-finals.

But even if they lose, they’re provisionally set for a fourth-placed finish for 2025 as they’re the lowest-ranked Championship team left in the mix. That replaces a 5th-placed finish from 2022 and with other teams suffering drops, it means they leap up the gradings rankings and get an increase on their score of 0.3428.

6. Bradford Bulls

Undoubtedly the most important club on this list are Super League hopefuls Bradford Bulls. Their biggest and most vocal supporters believe they are destined to be in the top 12 of the IMG gradings later this year, and an increase in their performance score will give them a chance.

Bradford finished 9th in the Championship in 2022 but this year, the lowest they will be is fourth. Taking into account the fact they’re currently third in the provisional play-off rankings, they’re set for a jump of 0.3429. But if they reach the Championship Grand Final, that could go up further.

If they win it, it would go up again – and they’d get 0.1 bonus points to go with it too.

5. Hunslet

The West Yorkshire side have had a difficult year on the field in the Championship, but they’ll get a big leap in their IMG performance score. In 2022, they were seventh in League One, 33rd overall on the pyramid.

This year, they’ve risen to 25th after finishing bottom of the Championship. That means their score goes up by 0.3429 points as it stands.

4. Oldham

Another Championship side set for a big leap is Oldham. Their season may well be over having been eliminated from the play-offs which means they’re graded 17th – a 5th-placed finish in the Championship as they were the highest-ranked loser from the opening weekend.

But crucially, Oldham are trading in a sixth-placed finish from League One after they were beaten in the first round of the play-offs: a ranking of 32nd. That leads to a huge increase and a jump of 0.3571 points.

3. Hull KR

It’s not something the Robins need to worry about really given how they’re a Grade A club and a very strong one at that, but their performance score looks set to rise significantly this year.

Their final performance increase is quite fluid at present given how they’re in the play-offs, but the lowest they can be is third. As it stands, with them provisionally first, their score will rise by 0.3643 points.

However, win the Grand Final, and you can pick up an extra 0.75 points too, meaning the Robins’ score in this part of the grading alone would jump by over a full point.

2. North Wales Crusaders

One score that is pretty much fixed is that of North Wales Crusaders. Already crowned as League One champions – which was 24th on the pyramid. That’s a big jump from 2022, and with other clubs moving up and down the rankings, it means the Crusaders are one of the biggest beneficiaries this year in this aspect.

They’ll go up by 0.4571 points.

1. Leigh Leopards

However, as it stands, the big winners in this part of the gradings are Leigh Leopards. Already a Grade A club last year, there’s no doubting they’ll be in there again: and things like this will help.

In 2022, Leigh were winners of the Championship Grand Final, meaning a ranking of 13th. Like with Hull KR, their score is quite fluid as it stands but the lowest they’ll be ranked is fifth as the highest-ranked team to be eliminated this week, should they lose to Wakefield.

Right now though, with a provisional ranking of third, Leigh’s performance score is jumping by 0.5714 points. And like with Hull KR, they’re in the running for an extra 0.75 bonus points too.