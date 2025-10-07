It’s now just a matter of days until we will know the IMG gradings for the 2025 season – which will dictate which 12 clubs are given automatic entry into Super League next year.

There is a lot on the line, and every decision and aspect of the gradings is likely to be crucial. That will include performance, with a whopping four points in total up for grabs out of the total 20 depending on how you perform on the pitch.

But not everyone is set for a positive move in their score. We’ve already covered the clubs set for the biggest leap forwards: here are the seven whose score will drop the most..

7. St Helens

Champions of Super League three years ago, it will come as no surprise that the Saints are one of the big drop-offs in IMG score on the performance front this season.

They did manage to rank fourth in 2025 after getting through the first round of the play-offs, but their score dips by 0.2286. It won’t matter of course: they’re a solid and safe Grade A club.

6. Wakefield Trinity

It might seem bizarre that Trinity’s performance score is dropping in 2025 given how they were 10th in Super League three years ago, and they’re replacing that with a ranking of sixth this time around.

But Trinity picked up 0.35 bonus points last year courtesy of winning the 1895 Cup and the Championship title. With those gone, and their overall average ranking only improving slightly, their performance score drops by 0.2358.

5. Keighley Cougars

The first of three League 1 clubs here, Keighley were the champions of League 1 in 2022, going through a perfect unbeaten season of 20 wins from 20 in the league before storming through the play-offs.

This season, they were ninth in League 1, which leads to a drop – though of course it doesn’t actually matter, because the RFL have already confirmed that the Cougars’ IMG score will be zero due to a late submission of data.

4. Salford Red Devils

This is the one that could really, really matter on this list.

Salford’s performance score is going to drop by 0.3429 points, due to the fact that they were ranked fourth three years ago based on how far they got in the play-offs. Of course this season, they’ve finished 12th in Super League – which means a huge drop in their average ranking and in turn, a huge drop in score.

And it might be the difference between staying in Super League and not.

3. Whitehaven

Haven are the second League 1 side from 2025 on here to have a huge drop-off. That’s because in 2022, they were 10th in the Championship – 22nd overall. This year? They’re 33rd after a disappointing season when they could only finish eighth overall in League 1. That’s a drop of 0.4571 in the performance criteria.

2. Newcastle Thunder

The third League 1 side on this list have struggled in recent years and this year, they have traded a 24th placed finish from 2022 – when they were in the Championship – for a 35th placed finish this year, given how they finished bottom of the professional pyramid.

That leads to a drop in score of 0.6857: which will be a pretty hefty chunk of their overall score.

1. Wigan Warriors*

We’ve put an asterisk next to their name because should they get the job done and win this weekend, Wigan’s performance score won’t drop quite as much.

As it stands, they’re slated for a drop of a whole IMG point, owing to the fact they swept up all the bonus points on offer last season. This year, they can still win the Grand Final and claim 0.75 points, meaning their score would only drop by 0.25.

But whatever happens, it is immaterial. Wigan are top of the performance scores and a Grade A club by some distance, so there isn’t any need to worry.

