Hull KR pair Tyrone May and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could join an illustrious list of players that have won Grand Finals on both sides of the world this weekend.

Just 16 men have the honour of claiming an NRL and Super League title courtesy of victories in each competition, with May and Waerea-Hargreaves hoping to follow up their Premiership triumphs Down Under by delivering Hull KR’s first title since 1985.

It is a very special list, and a list that features some brilliant talent, international legends and former Men of Steel. Here are the best 7 in our eyes..

7. Jason Cayless

Cayless arrived with huge pedigree after lifting the 2002 Premiership with Sydney Roosters, before joining up with St Helens in time for their all-conquering 2006 treble-winning season.

6. David Furner

The Australian’s two title wins came a decade apart, with the first for Canberra Raiders all the way back in 1994 before helping Leeds end their lengthy wait for a title with their first Super League Grand Final win in 2004.

5. Lachlan Coote

Coote was integral to North Queensland Cowboys’ historic Premiership triumph of 2015, before making the move to Super League and enjoying immense success with St Helens.

He played in three seasons for the Saints and won the Grand Final on each and every occasion, including that unforgettable Covid final of 2020. He would then finish his career with Hull KR.

4. Pat Richards

One of Super League’s great wingers and himself a winner of the Man of Steel award, Richards managed to win the Grand Final on both sides of the world in the final games of his spells with his respective clubs.

The 2005 Premiership victory came in the last match for Wests Tigers before departing for Super League, while Richards then won the 2013 Grand Final in his last match before returning to the NRL. However, he also won the 2010 edition for Wigan in between that too.

3. Danny Buderus

Buderus arrived in Super League with an immense reputation and is still one of the highest-profile players ever to sign for a club in England. 24 Tests for Australia and 21 State of Origin appearances tells the story, as well as his 2001 Premiership victory for Newcastle Knights.

He also won the Grand Final in 2011 with the Rhinos, his final game for Leeds before returning to the NRL with the Knights. A true great of the game, Buderus deserves to be very high up on this list.

2. Jamie Lyon

Lyon gets the nod just above Buderus, as ridiculous as may sound, because when he was in England he was absolutely dazzling. He arrived with a minimal reputation but left one of the finest overseas players ever to grace Super League.

He was the heartbeat of everything St Helens did well during their 2006 treble-winning season and it’s no surprise he was named Man of Steel that year. Lyon returned to Australia in 2008 and won the NRL title twice with Manly, in 20008 and 2011.

1. Adrian Morley

Come on.. of course we were going to pick an English rugby league icon at the top: and with good reason.

Incredibly, Morley is the only English player to have achieved this feat which is extraordinary within itself. His first title win was in the NRL too when he helped the Roosters win the 2002 Premiership. Then a short-term loan stint with Bradford Bulls in 2005 led to him clinching the Grand Final double as he guided Brian Noble’s side to their last title.