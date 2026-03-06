Ranking the 7 best players in Warrington 38-30 York Knights with FOUR Wolves named

Warrington Wolves came out 38-30 victors over York Knights in a thoroughly entertaining game at the LNER Community Stadium.

It was certainly a game the respective attack coaches will look back fondly on, with 12 tries scored across the evening, but it was the visitors who came out on top thanks to braces from Sam Stone and Josh Thewlis alongside other scores from Cai Taylor-Wray, George Williams and Ben Currie.

Here is our take on the standout performers from the round four clash.

7. David Nofoaluma

Proved his Man of the Match outing on debut was no fluke with a rock-solid effort. Always seemed to be in the right position to make an impact for his side, both in back-field and close to the Wire line, and ended the night with a game-high tally of 24 carries for 211 metres for his troubles. Proving to be an excellent early-season recruit thus far for York.

6. George Williams

A classy all-round display from the England captain, who seemed to play with real swagger across his shift. Had a positive effect every time he touched the ball, be it with his distribution, kicking or carrying, and got himself on the scoreboard as a result.

5. Toa Mataafa

Always looked to make the positive choice for his side across the night, with a lot of York’s good bits coming via a Mataafa injection. Ended the night with a healthy stats chart, too, making 192 metres from 22 carries ball-in-hand.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

4. Danny Walker

Continues to show his value within this Warrington side, enjoying another really strong outing. Completely bossed proceedings around the fringes of the ruck with his control of the tempo and his distribution, connecting superbly with Williams to inject genuine pace into his side’s attack in the process, and added another layer of threat ball-in-hand too with 77 metres from his 11 carries.

3. Paul Vaughan

It was always going to be a big night against his former employers, but properly stood up to the plate with a massive effort on both sides of the ball. His try will take the spotlight, and deservedly so given it came after a pretty heavy shoulder blow, but trucked superbly well through the middle with 32 tackles and 63 metres across his 60-minute shift.

2. Cai Taylor-Wray

He’s really blossoming into a fine talent, isn’t he? This was another really mature attacking display from the youngster, and he really seems to be relishing his role within this attacking set-up. Again topped the running charts with a tidy 213 metres from just 13 carries, and managed to grab himself a fine try along the way. Will only get better from here, which is a scary thought.

1. Sam Stone

A real all-court effort from the back-rower, who was deservedly named Man of the Match for his efforts. Set the tone in defence with a game-high 38 tackles (at a 97% success rate at that), and chipped in with some classy attacking efforts ball-in-hand including two tries and an assist. Superb all-round.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

Hull FC’s recruitment plan as Jed Cartwright injury accelerates major decision

Mark Percival’s future resolved after St Helens contract decision

Leeds Rhinos suffer Brodie Croft injury blow as update issued on Mikolaj Oledzki

Halifax Panthers secure loan additions from Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity