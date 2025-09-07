Hull KR secured a sixth straight derby victory over local rivals Hull FC in a high-pressure and ill-tempered clash between the two sides on Sunday afternoon.

The Robins are now on the brink of securing a first League Leader’s Shield after another win against the Black and Whites which means one more point will clinch top spot ahead of the play-offs.

Here are the ones that really stood out for us – with yet again, one man head and shoulders above the rest..

7. Zak Hardaker

Hull’s most consistent player was once again among their best on Sunday afternoon. He’s played almost everywhere this season and here, he was back in the second row and he did very well. He never gives up, he leads from the front every single week. What a signing he has proven to be.

6. Mikey Lewis

He was at the centre of everything all afternoon, had a hand in some of their better attacking moments but perhaps crucially, he kept on going despite having a lot – some of it borderline illegal – thrown at him during the derby.

5. Tom Briscoe

A difficult afternoon for Hull particularly with the ball, as they failed to click all afternoon. But winger Briscoe was among their best – not just for the try he scored, but for his consistent effort in backfield and getting Hull’s sets going. He remains one of their standout players.

4. Noah Booth

The youngster never lets anyone down when featuring in the side and his surprise inclusion here at the expense of Joe Burgess certainly continued that theme.

He took his try brilliantly, and didn’t look out of place in a star-studded backline.

3. James Batchelor

Perhaps not a headline-grabbing display but players like Batchelor are so influential to everything Hull KR do. He is one that leads their defensive efforts on a weekly basis and he was the Robins’ top tackler here in a ferocious atmosphere.

He was outstanding.

2. Tom Davies

There are a few players putting their hand up for England selection this year in the Ashes – and Hull KR winger Davies is definitely one of them.

His late try was the icing on another fine performance as he continues to flourish on the edges in Willie Peters’ side. He is a top-class winger.

1. Jez Litten

Yet again, the best player on the field was wearing number nine and was in a Hull KR shirt.

It’s now almost a weekly occurrence that Litten stands out for his club, and it’s hard not to imagine how he won’t be in an England shirt come the autumn.