Leigh Leopards moved up to third on the Super League table with a convincing victory over a hapless and woeful Castleford Tigers side on Thursday evening.

The Leopards were far too good for a Tigers side who are playing for nothing more than pride in the final month of the regular season. Even then, they showed little of that here as they were utterly outclassed.

On a night when so many of Leigh’s players scored highly, here are the ones we’ve picked out as the very best on the night as Leigh continued to show they look like a side who could go deep in the play-offs.

7. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

In the absence of some big middles, the Leopards needed someone to step up and rack up some big shifts. Mulhern certainly did that, playing over 50 minutes and leading the way. No middle made more metres on the night than he did.

6. Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards)

A night he’ll never forget. Has struggled for game-time of late but looked brilliant here with two tries and an assist!

5. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

It may be a stretch yet to say David Armstrong is going to find it tough to get back in this team, but they haven’t really missed a beat with Hodgson at fullback.

He was sensational against his former club. A constant threat from back-field and racking up plenty of metres all evening, Hodgson looks to be a real find for the Leopards.

4. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh’s top tackler on the night and led the way in the pack in the absence of some really big names. Has really stood up in recent weeks and looks to be nearing his best once again.

3. Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards)

Another wonderfully measured display from a very under-rated half-back. Controls proceedings and frees his partner in crime up to cause mayhem: which he has done for most of this season. Don’t overlook the role O’Brien has on this Leigh team when they are performing well.

2. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Unbelievably integral. Adrian Lam had said he hoped to see the hooker back to his best; he certainly showed signs of getting that way here.

1. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Another masterclass from a player who continues to rack up assists at will in 2025. There is a strong argument that he’s the most devastating playmaker in Super League, and he underlined that belief again on Thursday night.

It’s long been assumed the Dream Team half-back pairing would be Mikey Lewis and Jake Connor.. but does Lam have something to say about that?