2025 was a brilliant year for Super League on multiple fronts – including when it came to attendances, with some teams posting huge seasonal averages.

Naturally, the biggest crowds across the season came at the flagship events like Magic Weekend and the Grand Final but away from those, which ten matches had the best attendance figures?

We’ve gone through the data and ranked them – from 10th to 1st, and it features one club very heavily..

10. Leeds 28-6 Hull KR: 16,260 (August 21)

The first of two meetings between the Rhinos and the Robins to make this list! Both were at the same venue, with the lower figure by a few hundred coming just towards the business end of the season.

It was a hallmark night for Leeds too, as Brad Arthur’s side produced one of their best displays of 2025 to leave many Rhinos fans dreaming of another Super League title. Rovers, however, bounced back in some style as we know.

9. Wigan 22-6 Leeds: 16,628 (September 19)

Leeds feature again – and so do the side who dominate this list. It’s the first of SEVEN Warriors home games to be on this list after a record-breaking year for them on the attendance front..

8. Leeds 14-20 Hull KR: 16,863 (April 25)

But before we get too fixed on Wigan, there are two more games that don’t concern the Warriors – at least as the home team. The first of those is the aforementioned second meeting between Leeds and Hull KR back in April, which the Robins won in dramatic circumstances.

7. St Helens 4-18 Wigan: 17,980 (September 5)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, both derby clashes between St Helens and Wigan Warriors are on the list, with the Saints’ home meeting a sell-out as they were vanquished by the then defending champions on home soil.

6. Wigan 36-28 Leigh: 17,449 (May 17)

As we mentioned, it’s about to get cherry and white heavy from hereon out!

All THREE of the Warriors’ home derbies with Leigh in 2025 are on this list – the lower figure being the one where Wigan got revenge for a certain infamous defeat earlier in the year..

5. Wigan 44-18 Huddersfield: 17,625 (March 9)

Another big number at the Brick up next, as Wigan maintained their early-season momentum on the attendance front with a big victory against Luke Robinson’s Huddersfield.

4. Wigan 18-6 Leigh: 18,523 (October 4)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Super League play-off semi-final showdown between the Warriors and the Leopards makes the top five. Over 18,500 people were at the Brick to watch Matt Peet’s side survive a real scare from Leigh to make it back to Old Trafford.

3. Wigan 6-10 Hull KR: 20,218 (August 15)

It was a memorable and historic night for Hull KR back in August, as they travelled to the home of the reigning champions and recorded a landmark victory which proved to be hugely significant in their quest for the treble.

It was a milestone step on the way to securing a first League Leaders’ Shield – and the first of three standalone games in the season to have a crowd of over 20,000 on this list.

2. Wigan 0-1 Leigh: 21,748 (February 13)

Who could forget the opening night of the 2025 season at the Brick? Not anyone associated with Leigh Leopards, that’s for sure.

Gareth O’Brien’s famous drop goal handed the Leopards a first win in Wigan for 40 years, and underlined from minute one of the campaign how they were a force to be reckoned with.

1. Wigan 24-14 St Helens: 24,294 (April 18)

But it will come as no surprise as to which game yielded the biggest standalone attendance figure for the regular season: the Good Friday showdown between Wigan and St Helens.

The game being played at the Brick rather than the Saints pretty much guaranteed it would be well in advance of 20,000, with both sets of supporters never failing to deliver.