Clubs right across Super League have been busy in the transfer market heading into 2026, with plenty of big names making moves.

Be it big NRL names, Super League stalwarts or young guns coming up to the top flight, a whole host of new names will be plying their trade in Super League from the start of next season, but which of them stand out above the rest?

Well, here is our full rundown of the top 10 Super League signings ahead of 2026.

N.B. This list only includes currently confirmed signings, so rumoured deals such as Jack Ashworth to Castleford Tigers have not been included at the time of writing.

10. Harvey Wilson (Catalans Dragons)

Les Dracs are in the midst of a full head-to-toe rebuild for 2026, and Harvey Wilson fits the new identity pretty well. The Salford Red Devils man might not capture a lot of headlines, but he is a proper grafter around the park and will add some steel to Les Dracs’ pack next season.

From a personal point of view, Wilson should excel within this new-look Dragons squad, and is also still finding his feet as a professional. He is only 21 years old, so he will not yet be near his prime, but getting him in now with one eye on the future is going to help both parties massively.

9. Declan Murphy (Hull KR)

While this might seem like a bold shout, it’s a really clever bit of business from Hull KR and certainly deserves some recognition.

Former rugby union ace Declan Murphy has set Super League alight since his debut, impressing in a struggling Salford Red Devils side, but it’s his potential that makes this a good signing. Murphy is still incredibly raw, but that makes him a mouldable talent that could slot in virtually anywhere in this KR side, something Peters has already hinted at.

Joining a team on the up will also help him improve no end, as seen in Billy Leyland’s development this year, and that is a scary proposition considering how exciting he already is.

8. Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)

Brisbane Broncos’ Tyson Smoothy ticks a lot of boxes for Wakefield Trinity ahead of the new season, and it seems a very good piece of business on all fronts.

He brings with him a heap of top-level experience from his time with both the Broncos and Melbourne Storm before that, both in terms of being in a title-competing environment but also with 43 NRL games under his belt, which is exactly what Wakefield will want to emulate if they are to take that next step forward. Smoothy also has a lot of rugby ahead of him, given he is only 26.

Another plus is that he adds a little bit more versatility to the Trin pack, which again suits exactly what Powell and Ste Mills are after in a recruit.

7. Semi Valemei (Castleford Tigers)

The Fiji international arrives in Super League with proven pedigree, and a real excitement factor that should get Tigers supporter son then edge of their seats in 2026.

At the age of 26, he comes to England close to his prime and with a fine record in the NRL. And Tigers fans, he is not the only new arrival heading your way in our top 10..

6. Blake Taaffe (Castleford Tigers)

Chris Chester has made some big moves in the market since taking over as Castleford director of rugby, and Blake Taaffe is one of them. For a long while, Castleford have missed a little bit of spark in their attack, with Tex Hoy the only true gamebreaker within their current side, but Taaffe will give them a second option.

He is also viewed more as a half-back ahead of his move to the OneBore Stadium, despite playing most of his rugby at full-back to date, but that should give them a really fluid attack moving forward.

Taaffe also suits the age profile that Chester wants in this side moving forward, with the Bulldogs man

5. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

It’s hard not to get excited about a player coming to Super League who has made 24 appearances in the NRL this season. Make no mistake about it, Tevaga is not some run of the mill ordinary arrival from Australia.

He will provide Trinity with immense experience and a real edge to their pack, with Tevaga likely to go in at 13 after admitting in Australia that he wouldn’t be coming to England if it were to play hooker. However, he’s one that could well light up the competition.

4. Sam Lisone (Hull FC)

The very fact Leeds fought so hard to keep Lisone tells you everything you need to know. The forward is right on top of his game in 2025 and has excelled as a powerhouse interchange middle who can offer chaos in short, explosive stints.

If John Cartwright integrates him into his 17 the same way, and provides cover from his starting middles in terms of big minutes, then Hull have picked up one heck of a player.

3. Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers)

It may not have worked out at Souths this year due to injuries, but a player that has 67 tries in just 101 NRL games offers huge pedigree and immense ability, that much cannot be denied.

Castleford’s big weakness – well, one of them – in 2025 has been their three-quarter line and with Valemei coming in and Ravalawa, that problem will be put to bed quite emphatically next year under Ryan Carr.

2. Tom Amone (Hull KR)

It’s quite an imposing task to replace Jared Waerea-Hargreaves but Hull KR went into the market early and knew exactly what they wanted. They have secured a proven Super League forward in Amone, and have even made sure he settled back into life in England this year with his short-term stint at Castleford.

Still only 28, Amone’s best years as a middle are well and truly ahead of him. This has all the hallmarks of an unbelievable signing.

1. Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons)

There were a few contenders for top spot but right here, right now, we have gone with a player that could easily be one of the most exciting pivots to arrive in Super League for years.

The 24-year-old is starting for Canterbury Bulldogs in the play-offs as things stand, and he looks likely to come to France and take the competition by storm. If Joel Tomkins can get all the pieces around Sexton right, then he instantly becomes the most exciting import coming from the NRL this year.