Super League is in an incredibly healthy position in terms of its early-season league table – with a five-way tie at the summit after a quarter of the campaign.

Five teams – some of them expected, some of them not – have picked up 10 points from a possible 14: but with every team having not yet faced each other across the competition, it’s fair to say there is some context to be added to each of the five and their respective starts.

So Love Rugby League has looked at the data and worked out which teams have had the easiest start out of the early contenders – and which have had it the toughest. We’ve added up the league positions of each teams’ opponents thus far and produced an average; a higher score means an easier start, while a lower score means a more difficult one.

Without further ado..

5. Wigan Warriors: 10.57

First seven: Castleford (14th), Hull FC (9th), Leigh (13th), Toulouse (10th), York (12th), Huddersfield (11th), St Helens (5th)

In terms of the league positions after a quarter of the season ,the team that’s had the easiest start out of the five level at the top is Wigan Warriors.

They have played ALL of the current bottom six, with the only team they’ve played above that the one they lost to at the weekend just gone, St Helens.

4. Wakefield Trinity: 10

First seven: Toulouse (10th), Huddersfield (11th), Warrington (1st), Hull FC (9th), Leigh (13th), York (12th), Castleford (14th)

The surprise package of 2026 so far, Wakefield have five wins from their first seven games – but they’ve had some favourable games compared to some other teams on here.

In fact, they’ve played ALL of the bottom six! The one team outside of that they’ve faced is the one at the top of the tree: Warrington Wolves. They lost that match in Round 3 and in a weird quirk of fate, they play the next-lowest side they’ve yet to take on this weekend: eighth-placed Bradford Bulls.

3. Leeds Rhinos: 9.14

First seven: Leigh (13th), York (12th), Hull KR (7th), Castleford (14th), Hull FC (9th), Warrington (1st), Bradford (8th)

The Rhinos sit in the middle of this list, with a start that is ranked as the third most difficult out of the leading quintet. They have played just one of their early-season title rivals in Super League, which they won against Warrington Wolves.

2. Warrington Wolves: 8.3

First six: St Helens (5th), Wakefield (4th), York (12th), Castleford (14th), Leeds (2nd), Leigh (13th)

The Wire are the only team on this list to have played just six games so far – and their start is the second-easiest on paper according to the data.

Sam Burgess’ side have played three of the other four teams in the top five, more than anyone. They’ve also played the bottom three of Castleford, Leigh and York.

1. St Helens: 6.85

First seven: Warrington (1st), Leigh (13th), Catalans (6th), Bradford (8th), Toulouse (10th), Hull KR (7th), Wigan (3rd)

Incredibly, it’s the team few tipped to be in a title race this season who are the ones that have had the most difficult start!

Of the five teams that have won just two games and who are joint-bottom, St Helens have played only two of them – Leigh and Toulouse. They’ve also played another two of the top five as well as the defending champions, Hull KR.

That means there are some easier fixtures around the corner – and a real chance for Paul Rowley and his side to solidify their position in the top end of the competition as summer approaches.

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