The 2025 Super League season is done and dusted – which means it’s time to look back at the good, the bad and the ugly of the year that was.

Dozens of players made their debuts for new clubs throughout the course of the year and while some didn’t really live up to the billing, others excelled and some surpassed what was expected of them.

Here’s our look at the top 10 – the best signings of the 2025 campaign..

10. Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR)

It was a mid-season move that proved to be a masterstroke by Willie Peters, with Mourgue’s switch from Catalans to Hull KR pivotal in the success they enjoyed in 2025.

9. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

The legendary prop saved his very best for last in the Super League Grand Final, and while he didn’t rack up huge minutes throughout the year, he was a huge figure both on and off the field for the Robins in their historic treble-winning season.

8. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

A third Robin in succession! Davies was definitely unlucky not to make the England squad this autumn given how well he performed in a Hull KR shirt.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

It was a signing, like so many of Hull’s others, that was derided at the time of its announcement. But Sezer was superb for the Black and Whites in 2025. He should link up well with Jake Arthur in 2026, too.

6. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh acted swiftly to bring the powerhouse prop to Super League after the season had started once it became clear he was available. It was a recruitment masterstroke, with Ofahengaue consistently among the best middles in Super League.

5. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

The second mid-season signing in succession here – but one you can’t really complain against. Salford’s loss was very much Leeds’ gain as Watkins discovered some of the best form of his career back in a blue and amber shirt at AMT Headingley: so much so, he earned a deserved call into the England squad for the Ashes.

4. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Hardaker sits high on this list for a number of reasons. First and foremost, he was brilliant wherever he was deployed by John Cartwright, excelling in a number of positions. But in terms of surprise signings that paid off, Hardaker is definitely worthy of fourth place given how he shocked so many. Hull’s best in 2025.

3. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

He backed up his fine league form in an England shirt this autumn in the Ashes, and it was a very strong first season for Wakefield Trinity for McMeeken – who led from the front and delivered a string of incredible displays in the middle.

2. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

The second Leopard on this list – and it’s hard t0 argue against Niu being so high up after a brilliant debut season in Super League. From his barnstorming carries to get Leigh on the front foot to his try-scoring prowess, Niu has emerged as one of the standout centres in the competition after just one year.

1. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Number one is surely pretty obvious, right? It simply has to be Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor, who finished the season with the competition’s most prestigious individual honour and silenced plenty of critics along the way.

Connor was unbelievable for Leeds and a major reason behind their resurgence under Brad Arthur. It wasn’t enough to get into England contention – but there’s no doubting he was the best new arrival in 2025.

