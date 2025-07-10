Ranking Super League’s best mid-season signings: Leeds Rhinos star 1st

There are just a few weeks left before the Super League transfer window closes for 2025 – and plenty of clubs are still in the market to do business.

And those clubs will hope the transfer dealings they do has a similar impact to some of the best mid-season signings this year.

There have been some signings that have undoubtedly not worked – but some certainly have.

Here’s our ranking of the best seven..

7. Brad Singleton (Castleford Tigers)

Singleton is one of several players to leave Salford, and one of a couple to join Castleford. He’s given their pack a lift and some crucial experience.

6. Deon Cross (St Helens)

A player who will get better as the season goes on and he settles back into life as a St Helens player, Cross’ arrival has proven to be a good bit of business as the Saints deal with injuries across their backline.

5. Tom Amone (Castleford Tigers)

Granted, Castleford haven’t been great – but Amone has clearly made a difference to a struggling side.

He’s not been his blockbuster best every single week, but it’s obvious to see how he’s improved the Tigers.

4. Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves)

It’s not been a great year for Warrington – but it could have been even worse had they not picked up Sneyd in and amongst Salford’s financial troubles.

The half-back has proven to be a good pick-up for the Wire, and was inspirational in them reaching the Challenge Cup final.

The weight of responsibility on his shoulders may increase further in 2026 if George Williams leaves, too.

3. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

It’s perhaps easy to imagine that by the end of this season, the powerhouse prop could be even higher on this list: but for now, we’ve got him third.

And that’s on merit; since stepping foot through the door at Leigh, Ofahengaue has proven to be the latest successful acquisition from the NRL to join the Leopards.

Expect him to get even better too.

2. Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR)

It’s perhaps fair to say that there were eyebrows raised when Hull KR brought Arthur Mourgue over to England from Catalans Dragons – especially when letting Niall Evalds leave, too.

But Mourgue has not only slotted in brilliantly at fullback, he has solved the one big issue they had: goal-kicking. One of the best from the tee in Super League, he’s added even more points to Rovers’ game.

1. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

There is, in our mind at least, no doubt about the best mid-season signing in 2025 – in fact, Kallum Watkins’ move to Leeds might represent the best in-season transfer for a good few years.

Watkins has rediscovered some of his very best form at AMT Headingley, playing in a plethora of positions and excelling in them all. He has undoubtedly made Leeds a better side.