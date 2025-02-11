The start of the Super League season is firmly upon us now, with Wigan Warriors set to welcome Leigh Leopards to the Brick Community Stadium for the curtain raiser.

The ‘Battle of the Borough’ has quickly become one of Super League’s biggest rivalries, particularly after meeting in the play-offs last year, and that has certainly be reflected in ticket sales heading into the latest instalment on Thursday. At the time of writing, there have currently been 19,000 tickets sold for the game, and there is a chance it could be the biggest-ever opening day attendance for a standalone game in the Super League era.

But, what other games have come close to that number? Well, Love Rugby League has scanned across the record books to rank the highest Super League opening night attendancies since its inception.

2012: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – 15,343

Kicking things off was the 2012 season opener between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR, which drew in a crowd of 15, 343. It was the hosts who came out victorious that day, as defending champions Leeds clinched a 34-16 win on the night.

2016: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – 16,168

Staying at Headingley, the Rhinos season opener against Warrington in 2016 saw another healthy attendance of 16,168. Again, Leeds came into the game as defending champions after their historic treble, but it was Warrington who came out on top as they edged the game 12-10.

2014: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants: 16,240

The first game on the other side of the Pennines on this list is Wigan Warriors’ clash with Huddersfield Giants to kick-start the 2014 season. Like the game above, it was the visitors who took the spoils as Huddersfield came away with a 24-8 win.

2019: St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 16,508

The first, but certainly not the last, rivalry game to make this list is the 2019 opener where St Helens faced Wigan. This chapter of the historic derby went to the hosts though as St Helens beat Wigan 22-12.

2005: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos – 17,080

Back to Yorkshire now, as Hull FC’s clash with Leeds Rhinos back in 2005 makes the list. 17,080 turned out to watch the Black and Whites face the defending champions, but a week on from their World Club Challenge win Leeds secured another victory as they beat Hull 16-12.

2004: Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors – 17,267

Just edging out the 2005 season was it’s predecessor, as Bradford Bulls’ clash with Wigan in the 2004 season opener drew in a solid 17,267. Like the Rhinos after them too, Bradford followed up their World Club Challenge victory with another in round one, as they thrashed Wigan 34-6.

1996: PSG v Sheffield Eagles – 17,873

The game that started it all. Super League’s inaugural season actually began in France, as PSG (yes, PSG!) took on Sheffield Eagles in front of 17,873 fans. In rather fitting fashion, it was the Parisians who secured the win that night too, as they won 30-24. What could have been…

2008: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – 18,467

Closer to home now, and it’s another Headingley clash between Leeds and Hull KR! This time around, in the 2008 season opener, 18,467 fans came down to watch Leeds win 20-12.

2025: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – >19,000*

At the time of writing, the aforementioned Battle of the Borough is sitting second in the table with over 19,000 tickets sold. The game hasn’t yet happened, so when the official attendance is announced this could easily take top spot too, but either way it’s brilliant news heading into the new season.

2024: Hull FC v Hull KR – 20,014

The highest attended Super League season opener is in its most recent chapter, as the 2024 opener between city-rivals Hull FC and Hull KR drew in 20,014 fans to the MKM. It was the visitors who came out on top though, as KR went on to win 22-0.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Bradford, Leeds and Hull KR all feature heavily

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos land Maika Sivo replacement as Australian centre joins for 2025

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars

👉🏻 Former Wigan Warriors man lands shock Premier League role following retirement